Among the best watch brands, the luxury ones, the best-selling is Rolex

Worldwide turnover of 61.8 billion, Rolex stands out among the best watch brands

Despite the omnipresence of smartphones, laptops and tablets, people continue to turn to to know what time it is best watch brands. Sales, in fact, they will continue to grow, in spite of Covid and, in fact, of technological changes. This is what emerges from specialist market research, which shows how the revenues of the producers were 61 billion and 850 million dollars in 2020 worldwide. Furthermore, an annual increase of 4.1% is expected between 2021 and 2026, similar to or greater than that of the global economy. It means that the demand for watches will grow in line with that for other goods. And it is also for this reason that the leading companies in this market are among the most important and the most prosperous in the world. Which ones are they? And which ones invoice the most?

Swatch has 36,000 employees worldwide

Swatch is undoubtedly the largest manufacturer. In addition to being among the brand Most Iconic is also the largest group in the watch and clock market globally. Inside there are small and large companies, in the economic and luxury segments. The total turnover of the group now led by Nayla Hayek was 8 billion and 243 million Swiss francs in 2019, equivalent to 7 billion and 905 million euros. In 2020, due to the pandemic, there was a collapse, which brought revenues to 5 billion and 595 million Swiss francs, or 5 billion and 366 million euros. According to the latest report by the multinational, it was a decline of 28.7%, at constant exchange rates, which however forecast a strong recovery in 2021 and the following years, which will make it possible to reach and exceed the pre-existing levels. -Covid. The recovery was also facilitated by the fact that despite everything last year it was possible to make a profit, albeit of “only” 52 million francs, against one of more than one billion in 2019.

Good news especially for the 36 thousand employees scattered in 50 countries, who produce some of the best watches in the world. Among these, for example, those of Omega, the group’s brand, and second among those with the highest turnover in the luxury segment, as can be seen from our infographic, which deals only with this market segment.

Top watch brands, Rolex has a turnover of 4.7 billion

Omega’s revenue was, in fact, $ 1 billion 874 million in 2020, however very far from those of the first luxury watch manufacturer, Rolex. The Geneva-based company, whose products have always been a symbol of real wealth status symbol, achieved a turnover of 4 billion and 711 million dollars last year. Of course, also in this case there was a decrease compared to the pre-pandemic period, when it had reached 5.2 billion, also in dollars, and in addition to the first position in the segment. luxury it held the third largest in the overall market, surpassed only by Swatch and Japan’s Seiko.

How many Rolex employees are there

As it is a high value-added company, with a more limited production than that of companies offering cheaper products, it has a relatively small number of employees. There are about 4 thousand, a quarter of those of Swatch and a third of those of Seiko. Remaining in the sector of the best watch brands, therefore in the luxury segment, after Rolex and Omega we find Cartier Montres. It is part of the Swiss Richemont group, the second in the world in luxury after Arnault’s French LVMH, and which in addition to Cartier also includes other prestigious brands such as Montblanc. Specifically, from the sale of Cartier Montres watches, in 2020 it raised one billion and 737 million dollars.

Patek Phlippe, Longines and Audemars Piguet over one billion in turnover

Looking at the other brands that occupy the successive positions in the ranking of the best luxury watch brands, both for men and for women, we also have a confirmation of total Swiss domination. In addition to Rolex, Omega (Swatch group) and Cartier Montres (Richemont group), Patek Philippe, Longines and Audemars Piguet are also based in the Swiss Confederation, the second richest country in the world. These are the other luxury brands that in 2020 achieved a turnover of over one billion dollars.

How much do Patek Philippe watches cost?

The first among them, Patek Philippe, had revenue for one billion and 237 million dollars, and it is certainly among those that are positioned in the higher range, with watches that cost even more than 100 thousand euros and are among the favorites of collectors. It has around 400 retail stores around the world and has had customers such as Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II, John F. Kennedy, Albert Einstein.

On average cheaper i Longines. It is, moreover, one of the brands in the Swatch universe, which last year earned one billion and 221 million dollars from the sales of this brand’s products. A billion and 199 million dollars the turnover, instead, of Audemars Piguet, also a company in eastern Switzerland, in the canton of Vaud, and preferred by several VIPs, by Lionel Messi, second highest paid sportsman in the world and brand ambassador for years, to Tom Cruise.

Tissot is also among the 10 best watch brands

Among the other brands of the luxury who sell more watches we find more and less well-known brands. As Tissot, part of the Swatch group since 1998, e famous for its attention to the world of sport, so much so that it was chosen to supply stopwatches for motorcycling, cycling, fencing and ice hockey competitions. It had a turnover of 661 million dollars in 2020, less than the 840 million of Richard Mille, another Swiss brand, but more than the 628 million of Tag Heuer, also Swiss.

Closes the list of 10 luxury watch companies with the highest revenue Iwc, or International Watch Company, based in Schaffhausen and also, like Cartier Montres, part of the Richemont group. It had revenues of 576 million in 2020. It is also the most environmentally friendly brand according to WWF, which placed it in first place among 15 producers in the same sector in terms of commitment to sustainability. The watchmaking and jewelry sector is under the lens of environmental associations due to the high use of raw materials and the impact that the search for these has on the territories of the poorest areas of the world. Suffice it to say that this part of the economy uses 50% of the annual world production of gold.

