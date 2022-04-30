To take the path that is done with a weight loss diet and achieve goals you need to have strong motivations. However, consistency and awareness are needed that results must be obtained gradually.

Much better, of course, if followed by a doctor or nutrition specialist, bearing in mind that do-it-yourself weight loss diets pose a risk to both health and potential failures. Especially if you have a lot of extra pounds to lose.

Here’s what many do

It happens, however, that the desire to reach the goal can also lead to behaviors that are not indicated. This, in a certain sense, could contribute to demoralizing those who are chasing results and perhaps do not see them when they observe what is being communicated to them by the scales.

Yes, because among the causes of sudden weight gain there could be reasons strictly linked to wrong conduct. But don’t feed.

Those who are anxious to see their weight decrease tend to have an almost morbid relationship with the scales. Many times this results in the choice of weighing oneself often. There are those who even do it every day.

Experts point out that this is not to be done. What is the risk? That a person who is following a low calorie diet finds himself with an extra pound or two in a few hours. A jump in weight that would be difficult to explain perhaps because of many days of sacrifices from the food point of view.

Among the causes of sudden weight gain despite a low-calorie diet there could be an important and specific mistake that those who want to lose weight quickly make

However, for example, having eaten a pizza the day before could mean having acquired a greater capacity to retain liquids. In the same way, weighing oneself after exercising and consuming a lot of them could facilitate a lower figure on the scale, giving the impression that a possible rise the next day is attributable to something not foreseen.

And it is precisely for this reason that experts recommend weighing yourself as little as possible. Better to do it once a week, always at the same time and maybe on a day that is far from the day in which it breaks. Weight assessments must always be made in the long term.

And it is clear that other factors can also intervene in weight changes such as the menstrual cycle for women, hypothyroidism or other situations that fall within the medical sphere. And it is precisely for this reason that being followed by a professional allows you to manage any data surveys in a more calm manner, which could leave you to imagine that you are conducting a diet that is ineffective for the purpose of the objective.

The fact is that, however, weighing yourself every day or in any case evaluating the daily measurements of body weight can be considered one of the main mistakes when you are anxious about weight gain in the face of balanced eating habits.

Recommended reading

This would be the truth about the most effective diet for weight loss and the results of intermittent fasting