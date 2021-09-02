Among the curiosities about Kate Winslet is the use of foundation based on the menstrual cycle

Hollywood stars have now got us used to a lot of oddities: improbable looks, vagina-scented candles (yes Gwyneth, we’re talking about you), excessive and colorful houses worthy of the Chocolate Factory by Willy Wonka and extreme beauty treatments based on bee stings and sheep placenta. In short, over the years we have really seen and heard of all colors and the latest arrival is Kate Winslet, who revealed her most intimate and hidden beauty secret: that of use different foundations based on your menstrual cycle. Yes, said so it may seem the classic madness to be over the top, but knowing the star of Titanic we know well that Kate has never been one of those celebs who thrive on shopping, excesses and super exclusive, very expensive and innovative beauty trends.

So what pushes Winslet to have a beauty case full of different shades of foundation? “Depending on the cycle, my skin can be more or less inflamed”Began the protagonist of the detective series Murder in Easttown during a recent interview with Allure. And so it is therefore that to keep the skin of the face beautiful and flawless every day of the month, Leonardo DiCaprio’s BFF uses two different shades of foundation as a pre-make-up base “At the beginning of the cycle the skin is much more even“Admitted the 45-year-old, whose beauty secret is the blending of two cosmetics”With the passing of the days then my face turns red, then I mix two shades of foundation in order to have a uniform and healthy complexion”Explained the actress of Love doesn’t go on vacation, which ensures to rely on the famous brand (super accessible) for its beauty routine and, in particular, to the L’Oréal True Match, which he spreads first with the brush and then with his fingers, in order to have a more natural and light effect.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Over the past year I have noticed that the skin on my face is changingAdmitted Kate, one of the few movie stars not interested in chasing the myth of youth, of perfection at all costs. In a world, especially the Hollywodian one, where the female sex is not allowed to age, here instead Winslet has decided to embrace the passing of time, without paying too much attention to the skin that is a little less firm, fresh and compact than that which sported in the days of Titanic 24 years ago. Yes, these are the Hollywood divas we like, good Kate (and thanks for your beauty tips)!

Loading... Advertisements

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io