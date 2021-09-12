Among the curiosities of the cast of Cinderella on Amazon Prime is an ex of Amici

The Cinderella fairy tale is one of the most loved of all time and, not surprisingly, the story continues to fascinate even the new generations with its plot which, today, is told in a 2.0 version in Cinderella, the new movie available on Amazon Prime Video where the singer Camila Cabello takes on the role of the young Cinderella.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To the sound of brooming on the floor and warbling in the company of the inseparable mice Gas Gas and Giac (now renamed James and John), Cinderella (called Ella) is preparing to make a change in her life thanks to the help of the mythical Fairy Godmother, who he will dress her up to make her participate in the grand ball organized by the Prince where, of course, he will present himself aboard his splendid pumpkin (transformed with a simple touch of a wand into a flaming carriage). The film, which is actually a musical, in addition to the presence of Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend as a Cinderella who dreams big and he is not afraid to admit it, he can count on a respectable cast where, in addition to Billy Porter as a gender free Fairy Godmother (now called Fab G), Nicholas Galitzine in those of Prince Robert and Pierce Brosnan in King Rowan version, also appears theThe name of an Italian: that of Giuseppe Giufrè.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Loading... Advertisements

Former student of the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi (now enrolled in the ranks of professionals), in recent years Giuseppe has made his way to America, where he has become one of the most loved and requested dancers by the stars. Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez wanted him alongside them on tour, falling in love with Giuseppe’s skill and beauty who, when he performs, becomes truly irresistible, just as other celebs such as Dua Lipa, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez, with whom Giofrè collaborated in the course, have seen Some years. Of course, not being an actor Giofrè appears in the film only in the role of a dancer, between one sketch and another, so noticing it will not be so simple. Having said that, however, arriving in Hollywood and taking part in a film as important as Cinderella 2021 is a huge milestone for Giuseppe, whose CV is making Maria De Filippi (as well as all of us) proud “mother”.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io