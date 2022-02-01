Anyone who takes drugs, whatever the reason for taking them, has the duty to seek the prior opinion of his doctor. This is because drugs, which are supposed to solve our health problems, can also have contraindications.

We have seen several times on the pages of ProiezionidiBorsa how the abuse of some medicines can cause undesirable effects to the body. In other cases, however, a medicine could interfere with the action of another, making it impossible to take it.

Scientific research is very diligent in this regard and continues its studies on the potential side effects of drugs, even the most used ones. For example, today we report the news of a negative opinion from the Food and Drug Administration about a common drug prescribed for depression. According to experts, this antidepressant could be among the heart-threatening drugs. Specifically, the drug in question could cause a syndrome called Torsade de Pointes.

The effects of this syndrome, experts warn, could also be very serious. The risks would be higher for all those who already suffer from heart failure or related problems. Let’s get more specific.

Among the drugs that are dangerous for the heart is this commonly used antidepressant

The Food and Drug Administration warns the scientific community, and beyond, about the potential side effects of citalopram hydrobromide. The news also appears among those reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

This common drug, prescribed for depression, belongs to the class of so-called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. This class of antidepressants includes several frequently used medicines, including Zoloft, Prozac, and Paxil.

According to experts, however, citalopram hydrobromide could cause the heart syndrome called Torsade de Pointes Syndrome. This disease brings with it severe heart rhythm abnormalities, which can be fatal to patients. Specifically, Torsade de Pointes Syndrome would cause ventricular tachycardia connected to probable alterations in the cardiac repolarization process.

The subjects most at risk, according to the opinion of the experts, would be those who already suffer from heart. Among these scholars include all patients with pre-existing heart failure. But even those who have too low levels of magnesium and potassium in the blood could increase the risks of taking the drug under investigation.

As such, the Food and Drug Administration does not recommend prescribing this antidepressant.

Recommended reading

This common drug used to lower high cholesterol would also protect the liver from an aggressive tumor