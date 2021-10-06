among the films to see also Judas and the Black Messiah

If you don’t know what to see Tonight on TV, let it be the tv guide of Cinematographe.it to advise you on some of the best films on air tonight on digital terrestrial and pay TV, in the first and in the late evening. This evening, Wednesday 6 October 2021, you can see, among other things, Morgan.



Prime time on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

The truth, I explain to you, about love (2017), tonight on tv at 21:10 on Rai Movie

Directed by Max Croci, The truth, I tell you, about love is a 2017 film starring Ambra Angiolini, Carolina Crescentini, Massimo Poggio and Edoardo Pesce. Dora is left after seven years by her partner. With two young children, Dora is unable to mourn, until she realizes she has to tell the truth to Pietro, her son. She then finds the strength to react, looking for the answers to her questions right inside her.

The lady from the Warsaw Zoo (2017), tonight on tv at 21:20 on Canale 5

Directed by Niki Caro, The lady from the Warsaw Zoo is a 2017 film starring Jessica Chastain, Daniel Bruhl, Johan Heldenbergh and Efrat Dor. The Nazis have invaded Poland and zoo director Jan Zabinski and his wife risk everything to hide as many victims in their zoo.

The writer’s woman (2018), tonight on tv at 21:10 on LaEffe

Directed by Christian Petzold, The writer’s woman is a 2018 film starring Paula Beer, Franz Rogowski, Godehard Giese and Lilien Batman. The German troops advance towards Paris and the German refugee Georg reaches Marseille, taking with him the documents of the writer Weidel, who committed suicide shortly before. Georg decides to pass himself off as the writer, starting a life there. However, his life changes when he meets Marie and falls in love with her.

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), tonight on tv at 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Directed by Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah is a 2021 film starring Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons and Dominique Fishback. In 1968 an activist named Fred becomes the president of the Black Panther movement, fighting for the freedom and rights of black people. Fred quickly draws enmity from the government, FBI, and Chicago police.

40 are the new 20 (2017), tonight on tv at 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, 40 are the new 20 is a 2017 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Pico Alexander and Nat Wolff. Recently divorced, Alice resumes her life in Los Angeles with her two daughters. On his 40th birthday, he meets three aspiring directors who need a place to live. Allie decides to host them in her home, forever changing her life.

Late evening on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

Morgan (2016), tonight on tv at 10:40 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Directed by Luke Scott, Morgan is a 2016 film starring Kate Mara, Rose Leslie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Paul Giamatti. A young woman is sent to a secret location to investigate a bad accident. He soon discovers that the event was triggered by a human presence surrounded by a mystery.