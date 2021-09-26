among the films to see also Little Women

If you don’t know what to see Tonight on TV, let it be the tv guide of Cinematographe.it to advise you on some of the best films on air tonight on digital terrestrial and pay TV, in the first and in the late evening. This evening, Saturday 25 September 2021, you can see, among other things, too Little Women.

CLICK HERE TO DISCOVER ALL THE MOVIES ON TV

What to see in prime time on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

Arsenal (2017) tonight on tv at 21.00 on Sky Action

Directed by Steven C. Miller, Arsenal is portrayed by Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, Adrian Grenier, Johnathon Schaech, Christopher Coppola, Lydia Hull. Brothers Mikey and JP Lindel grew up relying only on each other. As adults, JP found success as the owner of a small construction company while Mikey became a criminal, specializing in small shots. When Mikey is kidnapped by the ruthless boss Eddie King, JP has no choice but to ask Sal, an old detective friend, for help. In order to save his brother, JP will risk it all and unleash his revenge against the relentless army of the one who is the king of gangsters.

There’s time (2019) tonight on tv at 21.10 on RSI – La 1

Directed by Walter Veltroni, There’s time has in the cast Stefano Fresi, Simona Molinari, Giovanni Fuoco. When his father dies, a 40-year-old rainbows watcher discovers he has an underage half-brother.

Book Club – Anything can happen (2018) tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie

Directed by Bill Holderman, Book Club – Anything can happen stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen. Four friends who have loved to discuss books for many years, decide to immerse themselves in reading one of the literary phenomena of the twenty-first century: the infamous erotic novel Fifty Shades of Gray. Scrolling through those spicy pages, examining every detail will not leave them indifferent at all but will push them to indulge their most capricious curiosities, taking the opportunity to change their routine.

The Bouncer – The Infiltrator (2018) tonight on tv at 21.23 on Rai 4

Loading... Advertisements

Directed by Julien Leclerqc, The Bouncer – The Infiltrator has in the cast Jean-Claude Van Damme, Sveva Alviti, Sam Louwyck. Lukas is a bouncer of a nightclub run by a criminal. He is forced to work with Interpol to obtain information about his boss, so that he can regain custody of his daughter, taken away by social services. Trapped between two dangerous fires, Lukas will put himself in very risky situations for the sake of his daughter.

What to see in the late evening on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium Little Women (2019) tonight on tv at 22.50 on Sky Romance Directed by Greta Gerwig, Little Women is portrayed by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper. During the American Civil War, traveling with her mother, Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg discover love and the importance of family bonds. Wildlife (2018) tonight on tv at 11.25pm ​​on RSI – La 1 Directed by Paul Dano, Wildlife is portrayed by Carey Mulligan, Bill Camp, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ed Oxenbould. Montana in the 1960s. Fourteen-year-old Joe has recently moved to town with his parents Jeanette and Jerry. Her father has a precarious job and soon becomes unemployed, so Jeannette decides to find a job to provide for the family economy. The situation makes Jerry slip into despair and pushes him to accept a job that takes him away from home for some time. During his father’s absence, Joe helplessly witnesses Jeannette’s relationship with another man and, upon Jerry’s return, the incident generates a profound relationship crisis. Coma (2019) tonight on tv at 11.40pm on Sky Collection

Directed by Nikita Argunov, Coma stars Rinal Mukhametoy, Lyubov Aksyonova, Milos Bikovic, Aleksey Serebryakov. Following a mysterious accident, a young architect wakes up in a parallel dimension that vaguely resembles reality. A world set from the memories of comatose people in real life who, just like in a dream, are chaotic and unstable. And so is the Coma dimension, where the laws of physics are not valid and different environments coexist in the same place in a disordered and changing way. The protagonist will try to interpret the laws that apply during the coma, fighting for his life, finding love and desperately looking for a way out. Get ready to enter the universe of memories and try to find some logic if you want to hope to wake up.