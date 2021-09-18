among the films to see also Loveless and 1917

If you don’t know what to see Tonight on TV, let it be the tv guide of Cinematographe.it to advise you on some of the best films on air tonight on digital terrestrial and pay TV, in the first and in the late evening. This evening, Friday 17 September 2021, you can see, among other things, 1917.



What to see in prime time on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

Mother’s Day (2016) tonight on tv at 21.00 on Sky Romance

Directed by Garry Marshall, Mother’s Day stars Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Jason Sudeikis, Britt Robertson, Timothy Olyphant, Margo Martindale, Shay Mitchell, Jack Whitehall, Hector Elizondo, Aasif Mandvi, Robert Pine, Sarah Chalke, Carmen Esposito, Jon Lovitz, Larry Miller , Jessi C. The different lives of mothers and fathers are intertwined on Mother’s Day. Miranda, a TV host, has chosen a career by sacrificing her private life and motherhood. Sandy is a single mom, whose ex-husband recently married a much younger woman. Bradley is raising a teenage daughter on his own but this sometimes brings great embarrassment to him. Finally, Jesse seems to have some problems with her mother who does not accept the passing of the years, while Kristin has been adopted and has never met her biological mother.

The Minamata case (2020) tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1

Directed by Andrew Levitas, The Minamata case is portrayed by Johnny Depp, Minami, Bill Nighy, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ryo Kase. After the Second World War, the war photographer W. Eugene Smith is a man disconnected from his work and society. However, an old friend convinces him to return to Japan to document the devastating annihilation of the coastal community of Minamata, a victim of the greed of multinationals and corrupt local authorities. Armed with only his camera, Smith will have to capture the images to make the story known to the world. Although no one wants to help him at first, he will be able to gain the trust of the community and antagonize a powerful multinational.

What to see in the late evening on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

Loveless (2017) tonight on TV at 11.00 pm on LaEffe

Directed by Andrei Zvjagincev, Loveless stars Mariana Spivak, Aleksey Rozin, Matvey Novikov in the cast. The story of a couple back from a bitter divorce who must face the disappearance of their 12-year-old son.

1917 (2019) tonight on tv at 11.15pm on Sky Cinema 1

Directed by Sam Mendes, 1917 stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden. At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must traverse enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers, including Blake’s brother.

Reprisal – Manhunt (2018) tonight on tv at 11.05pm on Sky Collection