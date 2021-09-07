among the films to see also The Mayor of the Sanità district

If you don’t know what to see Tonight on TV, let it be the tv guide of Cinematographe.it to advise you on some of the most beautiful films on air tonight on digital terrestrial and pay TV, in the first and in the late evening. This evening, Tuesday 7 September 2021, you can see, among other things, Close to the horizon.



What to see in prime time on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

The mayor of the Sanità district (2019), tonight on tv at 21:10 on Rai Movie

Directed by Mario Martone, The mayor of the Sanità district is a 2019 film starring Francesco di Leva, Massimiliano Gallo, Roberto De Francesco and Adriano Pantaleo. Antonio Barracano is a man of honor who administers the Sanità district. He is helped by the doctor Fabio della Ragione who prevents the results of the settlement of accounts that take place in the neighborhood to surface. Life in Sanità, however, is interrupted when Antonio clashes with the rich Arturo, giving rise to an immense conflict.

My family upset (2016), tonight on tv at 21:50 on Rai 1

Directed by Max Nardari, My family turned upside down is a 2016 film starring Gabriele Cappio, Bianca Nappi, Marco Cocci and Elisabetta Pellini. Martino is eleven years old and he is the only one to have his parents still together and in love. He will envy his peers, who benefit from the separation of their parents. So Martino will come up with a plan to have his parents separate.

Close to the horizon (2019), tonight on tv at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Romance

Directed by Tim Trachte, Close to the horizon is a 2019 film starring Luna Wedler, Jannik Schumann, Luise Befort and Victoria Mayer. Jessica is eighteen and falls in love with the handsome and confident Danny, who hides a dark secret. Jessica realizes that with him she can’t have the future she dreamed of, but that doesn’t mean she’ll stop believing in love.

All eyez on me (2017), tonight on tv at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Drama

Directed by Benny Boom, All eyez on me is a 2017 film starring Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira, Kat Graham and Annie Ilonzeh. Tupac Shakur decides to leave his teenage life for the Californian thug life. Becoming a rapper, he cultivates a dream of changing the world and making a difference, but the price is his involvement in the East Coast gang war.

The Last Vermeer (2020), tonight on tv at 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Directed by Dan Friedkin, The Last Vermeer is a 2020 film starring Claes Bang, Guy Pearce, August Diehl and Vicky Krieps. A soldier investigates art thefts committed in the Second World War, including a Vermeer.

Smallfoot: My Snow Friend (2018), tonight on tv at 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Directed by Karey Krikpatrick and Jason Reisig, Smallfoot: my snow friend is a 2018 film that tells the story of a young Yeti who wants to prove the existence of human beings to his fellow men. By becoming famous, he wreaks havoc on his community.

The accountant (2016), tonight on tv at 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, The accountant is a 2016 film starring Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, JK Simmons and Cynthia Abbai-Robinson. Christian Wolff is a math genius who works undercover as an accountant for some dangerous criminal organizations. Christian accepts a job with a robotics company where there are discrepancies in the accounts. As Christian begins to find the truth, the victims involved in this mission become more and more.

What to see in the late evening on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

Coma (2020), tonight on tv at 22:55 on Sky Cinema Uno

Directed by Nikita Argunov, Coma is a 2020 film starring Milos Bikovic, Lyubov Aksyonova, Aleksey Serebryakov and Rinal Mukhametov. After an accident, a man wakes up in a strange and different world than he remembered it. Its world is based on the memories of its inhabitants, all in a deep coma. Man will therefore have to understand how to awaken.