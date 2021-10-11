among the films to see also Those who want me dead

If you don’t know what to see Tonight on TV, let it be the tv guide of Cinematographe.it to advise you on some of the best films on air tonight on digital terrestrial and pay TV, in the first and in the late evening. This evening, Monday 11 October 2021, you can see, among other things, The hunter and the ice queen – the story before Snow White.



What to see in prime time on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

City of lies – the hour of truth (2018), tonight on tv at 21:15 on La7

Directed by Brad Furman, City pf lies – the hour of truth is a 2018 film starring Johnny Depp, Forest Whitaker, Toby Huss and Dayton Callie. Russell Poole is a Los Angeles detective who failed to solve the biggest case of his career: the murder of musicians Tupac Shakur and Notorius BIG The case is still open when journalist Jack takes an interest in the case. The duo will work together to bring the truth to light.

Assassin’s creed (2016), tonight on tv at 21:20 on Rai 4

Directed by Justin Kurzel, Assassin’s Creed is a 2016 film starring Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons and Michael Kenneth Williams. With revolutionary technology, Callum Lynch experiences the adventures of his ancestor from 15th century Spain, discovering that he is descended from the society of the Assassins. Calluma will then be able to challenge a powerful modern-day Templar organization.

Bad education (2019), tonight on tv at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Drama

Directed by Cory Finley, Bad education is a 2019 film starring Hugh Jackman, Alex Wolff, Allison Janney and Jimmy Tatro. A high school principal misappropriation of funds turns into a major scandal in US public school history.

Ocean’s 8 (2018), tonight on TV at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy

Directed by Gary Ross, Ocean’s 8 is a 2018 film starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter. After five years in prison, Debbie Ocean wants to steal a $ 150 million diamond necklace, building an all-female team.

Those who want me dead (2021), tonight on tv at 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, Those who want me dead is a 2021 film starring Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal and Aidan Gillen. A boy witnesses a murder and finds himself being followed by the torturers. With him is a survival expert, charged with protecting him in a burning forest.

The hunter and the ice queen – the story before Snow White (2016), tonight on tv at 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, The hunter and the ice queen – the story before Snow White is a 2016 film starring Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain. Before Snow White, Queen Ravenna saw how her sister was betrayed and fled the kingdom. Freya spent several years in a mansion surrounded by hunters, including Eric and Sara. When she learns of her sister’s death, Freya decides to return the magic mirror to the only witch who can use it. Ravenna is resurrected and its reappearance will bring trouble throughout the kingdom.

What to see in the late evening on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

Summer time (2017), tonight on tv at 10:45 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Directed by Salvo Ficarra and Valentino Picone, Summer time is a 2017 film starring Ficarra, Picone, Leo Gullotta and Vincenzo Amato. In a small village close to the elections, Salvo and Valentino – managers of a small common kiosk – line up on opposite sides of the two factions, in order to obtain help in any case.

2 great sons of … (2017), tonight on tv at 22:55 on Sky Cinema Comedy

Directed by Lawrence Sher, 2 great children of … is a 2017 film starring Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close and JK Simmons. Two brothers have always been convinced that their father was dead. When they found out it was a lie, they set out to track down the parent, also learning about a past life of the mother.

The hidden life – hidden life (2019), tonight on tv at 22:55 on Sky Cinema Drama

Directed by Terrence Malick, The hidden life – hidden life is a 2019 film starring August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Michael Nyqvist and Jurgen Prochnow. The story of Franz Jagerstatter, a Catholic who, upon the arrival of the Nazis, was the only one to vote against the Anschluss. He refused to join the Axis Army and was therefore executed.