among the films to see you also had to go

If you don't know what to see Tonight on TV, let it be the tv guide of Cinematographe.it to advise you on some of the best films on air tonight on digital terrestrial and pay TV, in the first and in the late evening. This evening, Monday 20 September 2021, you can see, among other things, Ready Player One.



What to see in prime time on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), tonight on tv at 21:20 on Rai 2

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: welcome to the jungle is a 2017 film starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. Four teens end up in a video game as their adult characters. They will learn how to survive in the jungle and try to dodge problems and understand who they really are.

Attack on Power 3 (2019), tonight on tv at 21:20 on Italia 1

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Attack on power 3 is a 2019 film starring Gerard Butler, Tim Blake Nelson, Morgan Freeman and Piper Perabo. Mike Banning is accused of taking part in the assassination of the President of the United States. Banning then must try to defend his reputation and find out what the real terrorist threat is.

You had to go (2020), tonight on tv at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Suspense

Directed by David Koepp, You have to go is a 2020 film starring Amanda Seyfried, Kevin Bacon, Avery Essex and Geoff Bell. Theo is a middle-aged man married to Susanna, an actress younger than him. Their relationship is wearing out due to various reasons. For this, the two book a holiday in the Welsh countryside to save the marriage, turning a perfect moment into a nightmare.

It’s just the end of the world (2016), tonight on tv at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Drama

Directed by Xavier Dolan, It’s just the end of the world is a 2016 film starring Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux, Vincent Cassel and Nathalie Baye. After twelve years of absence, a writer returns home to announce his imminent death, shocking all the people who love him.

Ready player one (2018), tonight on tv at 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Ready player one is a 2018 film starring tye Sheridan, Mark Rylance, Olivia Cooke and Ben Mendelsohn. In the near future, Wade plays a computer game called Oasis. By dying, the founding millionaire leaves his fortune to that lucky competitor who manages to win the treasure hunt organized within the game.

Warcraft – the beginning (2016), tonight on tv at 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Directed by Duncan Jones, Warcraft – the beginning is a 2016 film starring Paula Patton, Travis Fimmel, Ben Schnetzer and Ben Foster. The kingdom of Azeroth is about to face civil war when terrible orcs attack them to find new lands. The two fronts are led by two heroes called to decide the fate of the whole earth.

What to see in the late evening on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

Miss Sloane – Power Games (2016), tonight on tv at 10:40 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Directed by John Madden, Miss Sloane – power games is a 2016 film starring Jessica Chastain, Alison Pill, Jake Lacy and Mark Strong. Elizabeth Sloane is a political strategist who stands against the lobbyist world while discussing gun control. The woman will go against most of the politicians, driven by the desire to win at all costs.