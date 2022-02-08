“Among the least decisive in Serie A, he took Covid to the disco”, Osimhen destroyed on live TV!

The theme Osimhenespecially after yesterday’s goal against Venice, he returns to become inflamed, especially in television studios. A Channel 8, during transmission The beauty of football, Alessandro Altobelli has criticized the Nigerian with really strong words.
Alessandro Altobellimanager and former footballer, during The beauty of footballon Canale 8, commented on the work of Victor Osimhen to the Naples with really strong words:
“He is one of the least decisive forwards in Serie A: he scored fewer goals, still playing fewer, than Vlahovic, Dzeko, Joao Pedro and many others. He could do a lot moreit wasn’t as decisive as they say. He didn’t perform well off the pitch either last year, when he decided to take the Covid in Nigeria going to the disco: it’s his fault he got infected“.