As we age, brain health is certainly one of our biggest concerns – we don’t want to miss out, as they say.

For this, we try to inform ourselves to find out how to try to keep the memory active thanks to exercises and nutrition.

In this regard, recent studies are trying to evaluate if among the many benefits, this beloved spice could help protect the brain from Alzheimer’s too.

We are talking about saffron, the iconic ingredient of the main risotto of the Lombard capital.

Saffron against stress and depression

Viviana Vecchio, a nutrition biologist at the Italian Diagnostic Center, underlines the results of some researches that have examined him.

First of all, if included regularly enough in the diet, this food would allow to mitigate stress and anxiety states, also improving sleep, mood and memory.

The fight against neurodegenerative disorders

Furthermore, it has been found that saffron and its main constituents could be valuable allies in the field of neurodegenerative disorders.

These concern a deterioration of neurons or a loss of their structure and functions, not only for personal reasons.

Among the many benefits, this beloved spice could help protect the brain from Alzheimer’s as well

Also interesting is a recent article published in the Journal of the Neurological Science by Antonio Orlacchio of the Neurogenetics laboratory, IRCCS Santa Lucia and reported by ANSA.

Immune cells from a group of patients with mild cognitive decline were treated in a test tube with an active component of saffron.

This would be able to favor the degradation of the toxic beta amyltoid protein, considered by experts to be one of the causes of the disease.

Of course, this potential is still being tested, but if the results are positive, new Alzheimer’s drugs could be designed.

That said, it would therefore be good to integrate this renowned spice into your diet, as always in moderation.

Saffron and sweets: from honey to panettone

Spice which, however, goes very well not only with savory dishes, but also with sweeter flavors.

From the collaboration of Miele Mielizia and Zafferano Leprotto, a selection of perfect products is born to try or give as a gift in anticipation of Christmas. Three different types of honey, orange, wood and acacia, which combine and ennoble their characteristic aroma with the unmistakable flavor of saffron.

Viaggiator Goloso and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, on the other hand, offer a limited and unmissable edition of the traditional cake of the Holidays, the panettone.

Deepening

Very few leaves of this beloved plant would be enough to stimulate memory and even hair growth.