among the many films on the investigator, one of the most successful – Libero Quotidiano

SHERLOCK HOLMES-GAME OF SHADOWS
Sky Cinema Uno, 9.10 pm. With Robert Downey jr, Jude Law and Jared Harris, directed by Guy Ritchie. Great Britain 2010 production. Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes
THE PLOT
Second Sherlock Holmes adventure with the face of Downey jr and probably the best. Holmes after a very long hunt comes to a showdown with his archenemy Professor Moriarty. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle recounted it in “The Last Farewell of Sherlock Holmes” and concluded with the death of the great rivals at the Reichenbach Falls. Watson concludes with tears in his eyes and here too, even if a small detail leaves room for hope.
WHY SEE IT
Because among the many Holmes on the screen he is certainly one of the most guessed. Downey junior is not exactly the Sherlock as Conan Doyle imagined it, but an ending like that of the film not even Sir Arthur would have dreamed of.