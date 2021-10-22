among the many films on the investigator, one of the most successful – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





SHERLOCK HOLMES-GAME OF SHADOWS

Sky Cinema Uno, 9.10 pm. With Robert Downey jr, Jude Law and Jared Harris, directed by Guy Ritchie. Great Britain 2010 production. Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes

THE PLOT

Second Sherlock Holmes adventure with the face of Downey jr and probably the best. Holmes after a very long hunt comes to a showdown with his archenemy Professor Moriarty. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle recounted it in “The Last Farewell of Sherlock Holmes” and concluded with the death of the great rivals at the Reichenbach Falls. Watson concludes with tears in his eyes and here too, even if a small detail leaves room for hope.

WHY SEE IT

Because among the many Holmes on the screen he is certainly one of the most guessed. Downey junior is not exactly the Sherlock as Conan Doyle imagined it, but an ending like that of the film not even Sir Arthur would have dreamed of.