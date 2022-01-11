Undisputed protagonists of every season, beautiful, comfortable and timeless, these shoes are worn by everyone. Suitable with any type of outfit for a comfort-chic style.

The models of this 2022 are versatile and very different from each other and the predominant color is total White.

Among the many shoes, these sneakers are the coolest of the moment and which look good even at 50.

In this article we inform our readers about some of the latest news presented by the biggest brands such as Adidas, Puma, Nike and Reebox.

Puma’s vintage style

The vintage style returns to the fore by taking up some models of the past that have been incredibly successful.

This is the case of the Puma brand that has signed this trend for 2022 by proposing the Mayze style characterized by many and different colors.

Reebok extravagance

The Reebok brand re-proposes classic models such as the Maison Margiela leather sneakers, but also extravagant and original ones such as the Cardi B model. The latter are characterized by metallic leather and different colors: silver, gold and blue.

The platform sneakers

The platform sneakers are characterized by a slightly higher sole, which gives in addition to a few more centimeters also a lot of comfort.

The models proposed by the major brands are simple and particular.

Among the most beautiful platform models we have the white sneakers by Armani, and the crocodile and plateau model in white sole by the Superga brand.

Nike’s choice

This brand offers both high and low sneakers. We will see very sporty vintage models such as the Blazer Mid ’77 jumbo, which remind us a lot of the 80s.

For lovers of tall models, Nike offers the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate, in a beautiful lavender color.

The trendy color

In addition to the models, the predominant shade of sneakers in 2022 is nude. Colors stand out such as: sand, beige and powder that can be easily combined with any dress.