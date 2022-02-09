Among the most lucrative products in the history of mankind

How much did Pfizer earn from its Covid vaccine? In 2021 alone, it grossed about $ 37 billion and a record 2022 is expected with sales of $ 54 billion between the vaccine and the Paxlovid pill. The accusation of the activists: “Time to overcome the monopoly”.

In 2021 the pharmaceutical company Pfizer grossed approx 37 billion dollars with the sale of its Covid vaccine. The English newspaper reports it The Guardian pointing out that it was one “one of the more products lucrative of the history of humanity. “Last year the turnover of the US pharmaceutical company doubled, reaching 81.3 billion, while the net profit was 22 billion, up from 9.1 billion in 2020. But also the future seems to be full of satisfactions for the American giant.

In fact, the group foresees a 2022 record-breaking with sales of 54 billion between the vaccine and the Paxlovid pill, the antiviral that it has developed against the negative evolution of the disease and which has recently arrived in Italy as well. More precisely, Pfizer expects 32 billion in proceeds from the sale of the vaccine and another 22 billion from the sale of the oral treatment. There was no shortage of accusations against the pharmaceutical company by some activists who spoke of “pandemic profit”. Among them, the English group Global Justice Now said Pfizer’s annual revenues are significantly higher than the GDP of most countries of the world, accusing them of “robbing public health systems”. Tim Bierley, one of the group’s exponents, in particular pointed out that Pfizer “has earned more than enough from this crisis. It is time to suspend intellectual property and to break the vaccine monopolies “, to get out of the Covid-19 emergency.

Responding to claims from Global Justice Now, a Pfizer spokesperson said the company is “firmly committed to fair and affordable access” to the vaccine. Comirnaty, jointly with Germany’s BioNtech, adding: “High- and middle-income countries pay more than low-income countries. However, we would like to highlight that the real costs of this new mRNA vaccine include ongoing large-scale clinical trials and pharmacovigilance. ongoing manufacturing efforts, including process improvements and global distribution and supply. So it’s not easy to export the recipe. “