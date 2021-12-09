Among the most “powerful” women of the show according to Forbes: Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift

In the traditional, we have now reached the eighteenth edition, the list of “most powerful women” drawn up by the economic magazine Forbes there are several names that come from the entertainment world. Among these the musicians Beyoncé (76), Taylor Swift (78) and Rihanna (68), recently proclaimed the national heroine of her country, Barbados, now an independent republic. Rihanna has also reached another record this year: she is the richest pop star on the planet, always second Forbes, thanks to its make-up line.

Returning to the list of the “most powerful” women, first of all (in position 23) among those who come from media and entertainment is the queen of talkshows Oprah Winfrey, which this year was the protagonist of a series of historical TV “talks” including the special with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. From the world of cinema we find the actress and producer Reese Witherspoon (74) and the director and producer Ava DuVernay (80). Then there are several managing directors in the various channels and production houses: they are Shari Redstone, ViacomCBS; Dana Walden, Walt Disney Television; Jennifer Salke, Amazon Studios, Donna Langley, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Suzanne Scott, Fox News; Ann Sarnoff, Warner Media Studios & Networks Group.