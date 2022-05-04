Medicine is science. As such, we must always trust doctors, specialists and follow the guidelines they draw. However, it may happen that in addition to their help, one can also benefit from behaviors that can help and not a little in the search for well-being. These are natural remedies, which should become elements of the routine and trigger virtuous paths made of good habits.

And, sometimes, the solutions are more at hand than you think. To understand what we are referring to, it is sufficient to give an example of what could be an excellent strategy for dealing with annoyances that could occur with a certain frequency.

In fact, when you look for a cause for pain in the bones and muscles, deficiencies are often found. Remembering that it could be problems that derive from other criticalities and for this reason it is always advisable to undergo a visit, it may happen that they are attributable to a vitamin D deficiency.

Among the natural remedies for pain in the bones and muscles this is the one that could help the most in this period

It is discovered through simple blood tests, when the values ​​are not physiological ones. This assumes that, in some cases, a doctor may prescribe drug therapies.

Beyond what, on the basis of individual cases, the choices of the professional following the patient may be, there is one more opportunity. Take advantage of a natural resource that, with the arrival of spring, shows itself with greater vigor: the sun.

It is in fact Humanitas, through its website, to remember how most of the vitamin D is received from the sun. And the shortage could be due to poor exposure to sunlight. However, it is recalled that any dispersion may also be attributable to unadvisable life behaviors. Examples are those of alcohol abuse and drug use. Just as, in certain situations, pharmacological therapies could also influence the vitamin D values ​​present in the body.

Here’s what to do

Therefore, getting a little sun could help bring the vitamin D values ​​back to acceptable levels. However, it is necessary to specify that this must be done taking care not to stay too long under the sunlight, bearing in mind that there is the risk of running into other problems.

The ideal could be not to do it certainly in the hottest hours of the day when summer arrives. According to the website of Fondazioni Veronesi, 40 minutes a day (even in a T-shirt and shorts) in the summer are enough to get a good supply of vitamin D for the winter.

Therefore, this is useful advice, which obviously cannot replace other indications that should be given by doctors relating to other vitamin D supply strategies.

