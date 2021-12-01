among the news also a mobile console developed with Razer – Nerd4.life

Some slides presumably related to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2021 event have ended up on the net, anticipating some information on the new ones Snapdragon SoC, arriving in 2022 on new smartphones and beyond. The highlight of the leak concerns the chipSnapdragon G3x 4 nanometer, specially developed for a handheld console created in two hands by Qualcomm and Razer.

Snapdragon G3x chip, mobile capacity and compatibility with PC, console and Xbox Game Cloud

For the moment there is still talk of a development kit, but the shapes already look like those of a definitive console and are reminiscent of a large elongated pad for Xbox. But that’s not surprising given that the console explicitly looks to the streaming and should guarantee full support, in this sense, for PCs, next-generation consoles and Xbox Game Cloud. All seasoned with a 120 Hz refresh screen, 6000 mAh battery, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 2.2, seventh generation AI-Engine, Snapdragon Sound and a 1080p webcam.

Unfortunately we do not have precise data on the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x SoC and we certainly do not expect performance from Steam Deck, but we expect something to match at least the new flagship chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, officially presented during the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2021. Specifically we are talking about an increase compared to the previous generation of 20% of the performance for the CPU and 25% of the GPU, obviously in the face of reduced consumption. Also note the promise of a 60% performance increase in the Vulkan environment, which could be very useful in the case of the Qualcomm console.

Some of the promises for the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Let’s be clear, we are not talking about a leap forward comparable to that promised by Qualcomm with its SoCs for Windows for 2023, but we are faced with the promise of important improvements in the power of mobile chips that already boast rather robust performance. Also, at stake is the promise of a leap forward in photographic skills with an 18-bit ISP processor capable of handling 240 12MP photos taken in one second, 8K 64MP HDR recording and nighttime optimization for results up to 5x better than ever before.