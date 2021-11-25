among the purchases there is some “oddity”

Diego Armando Maradona has always lived accompanied by splendid cars: but some unusual models are not lacking in his “collection”

Diego Armando Maradona and its cars. One year after the death of the greatest footballer ever, his life can also be traced through the means that accompanied him. From Argentina to Naples, passing through Spain. The Pibe he was a car enthusiast, even if he was not a “fanatic”. He appreciated the sporty and expensive models, but did not hide the fact that he was more at ease with “normal” cars, as they were more comfortable and spacious. Above all, the great champion often preferred common cars as they helped him avoid fans. Everywhere he went people haunted him for a photo or an autograph: also for this “D10S” he avoided turning in custom-built cars. And in his collection there are some “gems” and some really unusual models.

Diego he had humble origins, and even when he began to have an “important” bank account, he remained grounded. His first car he bought was a Fiat 128 CLS, bought in Buenos Aires on Christmas Eve. He had it for a short time, because the transfer to Barcelona and the Pibe he sold it two years later. In the meantime he had already decided to make the leap in quality by buying in 1980 a Porsche 924 from 1979, in metallic gray. A year later some of his Argentine fans made a huge collection to give him a Mercedes-Benz 500 SLC. It was the recognition of the prestige that Diego he was bringing to his country. It is said that Juan Manuel Fangio himself handed over the keys to the car, since the dealership was his property.

Read also – Maradona, the goods at auction: there is also a unique car, the customized model

Maradona and its Cars: a unique collection, and there is also a truck

Diego he was satisfied with these cars until 1984 when he decided that someone like him deserves a Ferrari. He asks his manager Guillermo Coppola to get him a Testarossa, which Maradona wants absolutely black. In the end the fireball was a gift from the president of the Naples Ferlaino for the 1986 World Cup victory. At the time there were no customized colors, but the champion was nevertheless satisfied directly by Maranello. The curiosity: in the 80s only three people managed to have one Ferrari not red. These are Maradona, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Jackson and Michael Jordan.

A few years later the Ferrari F40 came out and the champion was bewitched: also in this case he asked to have it black, but the president Enzo Ferrari was adamant. Being a car that had just come out, he didn’t want to distort it, and Diego agreed to buy it red. The champion, however, used the F40 very little, because (as did the Testarossa) he considered these cars to be wonderful, but uncomfortable. Also for this reason, in 1986 he remedied with a light blue Peugeot 205 Cabrio Naples. It was a special edition with the blue club logo given to him by the club. This small car then became a collector’s car kept in Maranello.

Read also – Maradona, the first car is worth a fortune: found in an absurd place

In 1991 Diego he chooses a particular car: it is a Renault Fuego GTA Max. 123 horsepower and sporty cut, which he owns for only one year. After the 1994 USA World Cup he returns to live in Argentina, and for the occasion he gives himself two Ferrari: but they are identical. The reason was never understood, but the champion bought two red F355 Spiders, purchased at the same time. One of the two will be sold a few months later. From that time onwards the life of Maradona it begins to be stormy: always in that year he buys a real truck. A blue Scania 360, which he uses to scare the journalists who are besieging him, preventing him from stopping him when he returned home.

When his situation stabilizes, Diego he moved to the Arab Emirates, and bought them two Mini Cooper S. But he also took away the “whim” of a gorgeous Rolls-Royce Ghost with personalized license plate. Back in Argentina to train Gimnasia La Plata, thanks to a sponsorship he gets Bmw at will. The one he personally uses is one M4 Dark blue coupe, which the Pibe he decides to equip them with real police sirens and flashing lights which he uses to be recognized and pass through the various control gates of the camp unscathed without having to stop.