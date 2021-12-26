Among the richest in Switzerland thanks to bitcoins



The eccentric Danish entrepreneur Niklas Nikolajsen, who has become one of the wealthiest personalities in the Confederation and a pioneer in the cryptocurrency sector, is leaving the board of Bitcoin Suisse.

The financier, with his characteristic big retro-style mustache and tail on his hair, will remain honorary president and important investor of the company he founded in Zug in 2013, while the leadership of the board will be taken over by Luzius Meisser, who has already sat for four years in the supervisory body.

Niklas Nikolajsen has risen to a certain notoriety in the Swiss financial landscape following his investments in the cryptocurrency branch that have allowed him to enter the ranking drawn up by Bilanz of the 300 richest Swiss, with assets estimated at 325 million francs.

His fortune is essentially due to his great intuition, especially when he bought the first bitcoins when they still cost a few cents, while today they are worth almost 40,000 francs each.

But his fame is not limited to the economic-financial sphere. In fact, the purchase of the St. Karlshof castle on the shores of Lake Zug did not go unnoticed: following the sale of the castle, the Danish engineer had, among other things, submitted a request to change its name to “Niklas Nikolajsen von Karlshof” . Not happy, he also bought, among other things, the Danish ice hockey company Rungsted and a very luxurious Bentley.

Bitcoin Suisse currently manages assets of over CHF 6 billion and generated sales of CHF 70 million in the first half of 2021. The crypto financial services firm, which employs 290 industry professionals across Zug, Copenhagen and Liechtenstein, expects a record result this year.