Entertainment

Among the rumors of separation, they captured Shakira and Gerard Piqué together

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 2 minutes read

Until a few days ago they were one of the strongest couples in world entertainment. They were an example and admiration for all their followers, however, despite spending so much time together, the Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piquéhave become the center of one of the most notorious controversies of the moment, after various Spanish media affirmed that the singer surprised the footballer of the Barcelona being him unfaithful with other woman.

Although it is known that the couple has been living in separate houses for a month, a series of photographs recently came to light where they can be seen together in a vehicle that the player was driving and the artist was accompanying.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The Nation / Ballet presents “The Dwellings of Teresa”

44 seconds ago

Description of the teaser trailer presented at the Star Wars Celebration

12 mins ago

Could Johnny Depp return to Pirates of the Caribbean now?

23 mins ago

The HBO Ecuador series that steal attention this day

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button