Among the rumors of separation, they captured Shakira and Gerard Piqué together

Until a few days ago they were one of the strongest couples in world entertainment. They were an example and admiration for all their followers, however, despite spending so much time together, the Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piquéhave become the center of one of the most notorious controversies of the moment, after various Spanish media affirmed that the singer surprised the footballer of the Barcelona being him unfaithful with other woman.

Although it is known that the couple has been living in separate houses for a month, a series of photographs recently came to light where they can be seen together in a vehicle that the player was driving and the artist was accompanying.

Shakira and Piqué were captured in a black vehicle.

They capture Shakira and Piqué together

In the circulating photographs, Piqué can be seen ringing the doorbell of Shakira’s house, and then they can be seen in a black vehicle. The celebrities refused to speak to the European media, after the Spanish media “El Diario” uncovered the issue of alleged infidelity by Piqué with a 20-year-old stewardess.

These images would confirm that Piqué no longer lives with the singer and her two children, and that he would have returned to his single apartment, where, according to the neighbors, the Barcelona player leads a somewhat uncontrolled life, assuring that they have seen him enter late at night.

Shakira would have discovered an alleged infidelity on the part of Piqué

This is how Shakira and Gerard Piqué met

The artist, who recently turned 45, and the soccer player met in 2010, the year the Spanish team won the World Cup in South Africa. At that time, the Colombian singer was going through one of her best moments, launching hits with “Loba” and “Sale el Sol”, in addition to interpreting the anthem of the FIFA contest that year. Precisely, it was always believed that they met in the recording of the anthem where Piqué appears in the video clip, however, according to the footballer’s statements, the first meeting had taken place in Madrid, shortly before going to South Africa. “I told him that we were in the final. She was going to sing the anthem at the closing ceremony and I took it for granted that we would play that final game. We lost the first game, but in the end we won the World Cup”, said the world champion.