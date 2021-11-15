Sports

Among the signatories also a Moratti

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee55 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

The Committee for the safeguard of San Siro.

“Yes Meazza”

In Milan, recently, the hypothesis of a committee opposed to the killing of San Siro.

The name of the committee is “Yes Meazza“and sees among the signatories numerous important Milanese people including Milly Moratti. In a note the committee wrote: “Ours is a protection movement, not against something but for the protection of the Meazza.

San Siro
Committee, San Siro

We want to redevelop the urban environment around the stadium and we are waiting for Mayor Sala to bring the reasons behind the declarations of public interest to the city council.

In fact, as we read in some newspapers, the resolution of public interest was taken by Sala and the Executive on the basis of nothing. There is no feasibility study. The project of the new stadium is not defined. But above all, there is no reason to leave the Meazza.

Changes were made in 2016 and it has been adjusted internationally. The structure is solid. And, according to some experts, the structure is so solid that the changes for the show business requested by the two companies could be made. At lower costs than a new stadium“.


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee55 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the latest updates on the conditions of the property

2 days ago

THE GREEN LANTERN – Vlahovic to other shores… Another zero parameter on the way!

5 days ago

A super Venice beats leaders Buducnost

6 days ago

Mourinho and Pinto ready for the revolution: how Roma will change

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button