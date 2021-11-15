Among the signatories also a Moratti

The Committee for the safeguard of San Siro.

“Yes Meazza”

In Milan, recently, the hypothesis of a committee opposed to the killing of San Siro.

The name of the committee is “Yes Meazza“and sees among the signatories numerous important Milanese people including Milly Moratti. In a note the committee wrote: “Ours is a protection movement, not against something but for the protection of the Meazza.

We want to redevelop the urban environment around the stadium and we are waiting for Mayor Sala to bring the reasons behind the declarations of public interest to the city council.

In fact, as we read in some newspapers, the resolution of public interest was taken by Sala and the Executive on the basis of nothing. There is no feasibility study. The project of the new stadium is not defined. But above all, there is no reason to leave the Meazza.

Changes were made in 2016 and it has been adjusted internationally. The structure is solid. And, according to some experts, the structure is so solid that the changes for the show business requested by the two companies could be made. At lower costs than a new stadium“.



