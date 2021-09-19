among the stars it is the brightest

The seventy-eighth edition of the Venice International Film Festival has just ended, but it is already time for new satisfactions for directors and actors who are committed to producing quality works. To award them the Italian Film Journalists, who for this first edition of I Nastri d’Argento – The Great International Series 2021, which was held in Naples, awarded, among others, also the beautiful Matilda De Angelis.

He has long since eliminated even the doubts of the most meticulous, Matilda De Angelis: he has talent to spare and does not want to keep it hidden. The actress, who also joined Amadeus on one of the evenings of the Sanremo Festival 2020 showing off irony and charisma, in recent years he has collected satisfactions, compliments and awards. Professionally she has grown a lot, putting herself to the test with important and not at all simple roles and alongside actors of great depth, such as Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman and many others.

In short, he is now a real star, who carries the name of Italy high around the world. It could only be intended for her, therefore, one of the prizes bestowed by the Italian Film Journalists at the Nastri d’Argento dedicated to the great television series. In particular, her performances in Leonardo And The Undoing – The Untold Truths.

And as befits an international star, De Angelis arrived on the carpet of the Nastri d’Argento with great confidence, showing off an outfit that certainly did not go unnoticed. Put aside long, sumptuous and elegant dresses, she opted for something as strong as his personality. It is a superimposition of two dresses, one black to act as a base and one light and one perforated, transparent and very bright in silver. The look is completed by a make-up concentrated on the eyes, hair left loose in soft waves, sandals and clutch bags in black.

Besides that of Matilda De Angelis, there are also many other names they have received an award. Among these Luca Zingaretti, with his Commissioner Montalbano, Ludovica Nasti, Elisa Del Genio, Gaia Girace, Margherita Mazzucco and Saverio Costanzo, for The Brilliant Friend, Marco D’Amore and Salvatore Esposito, for Gomorrah, Rosario Rinaldo, Ludovico Bessegato and Ludovica Martino, for Skam, and Stefano Accorsi.

In short, among the many professionals loved and respected by the public, Matilda De Angelis he shone and amazed all once again. And, there is no doubt, in the future he will still give his audience many surprises.