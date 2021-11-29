Among the streets of Ossana, over 1,600 works of art, Agitu is the protagonist of the nativity scene: “ In order not to let silence fall on a phenomenon that risks slipping into a cone of shadow ”

OSSANA. Beyond 1,600 nativity scenes handmade and placed in the courtyards of the buildings in the historic center, traveling concerts and shows, dozens of houses with traditional Christmas markets distributed between the central square and the Castle of San Michele. And again: selfie points, an “elfoslitta” and the house of Santa Claus to make the experience unforgettable for the little ones.

In Ossana in Val di Sole the 21st edition of de # Ilborgodei1000presepi, initiative organized by the municipal administration and the association The ancient village in collaboration with the A.Val di Sole tourism company. A village, 1600 nativity scenes, 22 houses, 50 hand-lit lanterns and 40 days of opening: a widespread event in space and time that will put the nativity scene and its message of rebirth and solidarity at the center of Christmas with maximum attention to health precautions to contain the risk of contagion from Covid.

“As in every edition – he says Laura Marinelli, mayor of Ossana – this extraordinary and magical event is made possible thanks to a splendid team of workers, volunteers and enthusiasts, who put all their dedication to its success. My deepest thanks go to them even more this year. Their commitment demonstrates our community’s desire to restart “.

Since last Saturday, the cribs can be visited for free (Mandatory green pass) from 10 to 22 until 6 January 2022. The markets, the tasting houses will be open from 4 to 8 December, 11 and 12 December, 18 and 19 December 2021 and every day from 24 December 2021 to 6 January 2022. The San Michele Castle will be open every day from 12 to 19 and on the opening dates of the markets from 10 to 20.

Many news among the hundreds of works of art on display. For example, a Nativity will be exhibited for the first time that reconstructs the center of the village in miniature and others that celebrate the farms and mountain traditions, so central in the life of local populations, made with local wood, also recovering old tree roots. of the area. Equally tied to traditions is the life-size nativity scene made by a craftsman with hay. As in previous years, the Nativities created by local artists are joined by those donated by Italian and international collectors, eager to contribute to expanding a collection that has no equal in Italy.

The heart of the pro-inclusion and anti-violence message, the leitmotif of the 2021 edition, will be the “crib of women’s rights“: Inside, there will be a statue of a shepherdess dedicated to Agitu Ideo Gudeta, which has become a symbol for many women thanks to her stubbornness and her commitment to defend nature and local populations (here article).

Fled from Ethiopia after her complaints against land grabbing that took land from farmers, in Trentino she had rebuilt a happy island, dedicating herself to breeding Mochena goats to save them from extinction. Her strength and passion soon made her enter the hearts of the Trentino people. But just during the holiday season, Agitu was killed by one of her collaborators. Yet another episode of femicide. “We have chosen to make her the protagonist of our 2021 cribs – he adds Marinelli – not to let silence fall on its end and to keep attention on a phenomenon that always risks slipping into a dangerous cone of shadow “.

In addition to the mayor Marinelli, the president of the Province took part in the inauguration ceremony, Maurizio Fugatti, the commissioner Roberto Failoni, the president of Apt Luciano Rizzi, the regional councilor Lorenzo Ossanna, the councilor Martina Loss and the president of the Il Borgo Antico Association Luciano Dell’Eva. He led the evening Alberto Penasa.