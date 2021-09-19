Among the X-Files of America, what’s behind the conspiracies

For years his identity has been shrouded in mystery. And for a long time he had simply been “umbrella man”, the man with an open umbrella in the center of Dealey Plaza when the American president was assassinated on November 22, 1963. John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Then after about three decades that figure appeared before the United States House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA), the organ of Congress that was investigating the murder of JFK after the Warren commission and told his story.

Louie Steven Witt had introduced himself in the heart of Dallas to joke not so much with the president, but with his father Joseph P. Kennedy who at the time of the rise of Hitler was one of the supporters of the British premier Chamberlain considered too tender with Nazism. A grotesque protest, he explained to deputies in 1978, almost a joke that however fueled several plots after the death of the president.

It is therefore no coincidence that he too appears in an episode of the TV series X-Files, the one that together with other productions such as Watchmen or Umbrella Academy they have fueled the myth of conspiracies on American soil. In the eyes of a European, the New World appears as an incessant forge of plots, mysteries and intrigues. The facts of the last two years collect some of the most striking examples of the climate that reigns in America.

Let’s just think about the events of January 6 a Capitol Hill when a crowd of people stormed the Capitol after a Donald Trump rally. Among those who took part in the sack of Congress many were fervent “believers” of the conspiracy theory of Qanon. A movement convinced that behind the Democrats there is a sect of pedophiles that only The Donald would be able to stop. In between, a global pandemic has caused many theories to flourish around the spread of the pathogen and the means to cure it.

The car with President Kennedy on board immediately after the shot

Two centuries of conspiracies

A context that has inspired several analysts to underline how a mix between polarization, social media and echo chambers is pushing more and more Americans into the bed of conspiracies, from the most dangerous and “political” ones to the most bizarre and harmless ones. Yet the search for a conspiracy behind the facts of the world is much older than Qanon, 9/11 or even just the hunt for the senator’s communist spies. McCarthy in the 50s.

American history is in fact also a history of conspiracies. According to the historian Richard Hofstadter all American politics (and consequently society) is characterized by a sort of paranoid style, born even in the 18th century with republicanism. Even before the colonies became an independent state, paranoia was spreading against the English overwhelming power. After the revolution, the fledgling American society abounded with conspiracies and saw conspiracies everywhere. The federalist party was convinced that the Jeffersonians (the formation from which Republicans and Democrats would later be born) wanted a revolution like the French one, while for Timothy Dwight’s ultra conservatives the Jeffersonians were plotting with a Bavarian sect to overthrow Christianity.

The mysterious deaths

Nothing new would now be said, thinking, for example, of Russiagate. But it is outside politics that plots find even more fertile ground. This is the case with excellent deaths like that of President Kennedy. Even today the only recognized culprit remains Lee Harvey Oswald, but for over 60% of Americans there is definitely someone else involved. It is no coincidence, for example if in 1991 the film JFK – A case still open directed by Oliver Stone has raised a fuss by reopening the Kennedy dossier once again.

But JFK’s isn’t the only excellent death. Others have also taken hold of popular culture tainted by conspiracy. This is the case with the murder of the reverend Martin Luther King. The only culprit remains James Earl Ray but according to many he would not have acted alone and over the years the responsibility has been gradually attributed to Fbi And Ku Klux Klan. The Justice Department even acknowledged that perhaps there was a broader conspiracy but no evidence was ever produced.

Even the death of the gangster John Dillinger, public enemy number one in the 1930s, has been the subject of speculation several times. The body of the bandit impersonated among others by Johnny Depp in the film Public enemy it is considered evidence of a larger conspiracy. Too different from Dillinger’s, different height and eyes would attest that the body belonged to someone else. It is no coincidence that over the years reports have multiplied throughout the country and a much longer life. Even the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, historic trade union leader played by Al Pacino in Martin Scorsese’s film The Irishman, is shrouded in theories, there are those who say he was killed and buried under the Giants Stadium, in New Jersey and those who claim he ended up in Illinois, but none of these leads have ever had a match.

John Dillinger’s body

The government plots

Another fertile ground for conspiracies and conspiracies obviously has to do with the government, as the series created by Chris Carter or more recently also teaches Stranger Things. And here the mysteries abound. In Alaska, for example, a structure that deals with studying the Northern Lights is considered by a small group of conspiracy theorists as a sophisticated center for developing mental manipulation tools and techniques, also thanks to the more than 180 antennas placed throughout the area. Not only. More than one argues, without proof that it was this very structure that caused the disaster of the space shuttle Columbia in 2003.

More recently in 2011, a group of activists called for light on the devastating tornado that hit the town of Joplin, Missouri. According to some, behind the twister that cost the lives of over 160 people there is a new and powerful weapon of the American army, theHAARP which in reality would be nothing more than an atmosphere study program.

Perhaps the most bizarre and fascinating story has to do with the Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex, a facility built in North Dakota in the 1970s as part of the US Army’s anti-missile program. Its pyramid shape, which recalls the one found in dollar bills, has not convinced all Americans, however. According to some, it is in fact a structure in the hands of the Illuminati Freemasons. Nothing true probably, but there is a fact that continues to fuel the myth even after 40 years. The complex was in fact short-lived, one day. In fact, it remained open and in operation from 1 to 2 October 1975 when Congress blocked everything and closed the program.

The Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex in North Dakota

A country “invaded” by UFOs

But the real structure on which the X-Files of America stand is the famous one Area 51, the military complex of Nellis in the Nevata desert. Perhaps the most famous piece of America in the world. Absent from government maps and sites, Area 51 has become the black hole of any conspiracy. Almost anything would happen in that patch of desert. As the Michael Bay blockbuster also teaches, Independence Day inside there would be experiments both in the bodies of aliens and on their ships. Bodies and spacecraft possibly recovered a Roswell in New Mexico, another central site in American conspiracies and even in television production such as the miniseries Taken produced by Steven Spielberg.

But UFOs are also at home in other states. This is the case of a large “sighting” in 1977 near Flora, Mississippi and especially of the 3,000 reports of UFOs in Wayne Pike County, Virginia, in the winter of 1988 when hundreds of people reported lights in the sky and strange phenomena never tried.

The Indian heritage

Among the most evocative X-Files there are perhaps those linked to the pre-colonial past, the one about which very little is known. We only think of the abused cliché of the house built over an ancient Indian cemetery staged in films and TV series. It is the case Brunswick Springs, in Vermont and its sources. Towards the end of the 18th century the natives of the Abenaki tribe hypothesized that the water from the springs had healing power. For this reason, legend has it, when a few decades later a soldier of the French Indian war tried to bottle the water, the springs were cursed. Since then four hotels have been built in the area near the springs and all have ended up destroyed by a series of fires. Enough elements for conspiracy theorists to believe the Indian curse.

In Salem, in New Hampshireinstead, an archaeological site has been found that no one has yet been able to date. The stone structure consists of chambers, walls and drains. According to some it was built by Native Americans or very first settlers but according to others it dates back to the passage of the Vikings well before the voyage of Christopher Columbus in 1492. A mystery that has not yet been solved.

The unanswered questions

There are also such creative plots that it is almost impossible to dismantle. This is the case in the American capital of conspiracies, the city of Denver, or rather its airport. Twice as big as the island of Manhattan, the airport is a conspiracy collector. The first concerns its construction costing over 2 billion dollars which would be justified, some say, by the fact that under the take-off and landing runways there would be one of the Masonic centers of the Illuminati.

According to others, there are even neo-Nazis behind the airport. The walkways would be arranged like a swastika, but above all the funding body, the “New World Airport Commission” would not exist and the capital would come from unspecified groups linked to the Third Reich.

Even the ghost town they have raised suspicions and strange plots. This is the case with Ong’s Hat in New Jersey. Inhabited since the beginning of the English colonization, it gradually depopulated until it was completely abandoned. The spotlight came back on in the 1980s when a pamphlet came out in the area claiming that two Priceton University scientists had settled in the country to study interdimensional travel. There, the conspiracy theorists argue, the two would have created an instrument called “The Egg” capable of transporting a group of people to alternative universes. Although over time more than someone has declared that they are part of the group of travelers, no supporting evidence has ever been found.

Why believe in plots

If it is true that no one is immune to the seduction of the conspiracy, including Europe and Italy, the US is confirmed as the home of the X-files. It is difficult to explain why so many examples of bizarre conspiracies and theories flourish there. According to Peter Ditto, professor of scientific psychology at the University of California, everything is linked to evolution. “ The human being – explained to Voice of America – he is driven to divide into groups of people who tend to think alike. We are very tribal, attached to people who are like us “.