Among Us VR, Moss Book II or The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: all the games confirmed for Meta Quest 2 from the gaming showcase:

After the first edition of the Oculus Gaming Showcase of 2021 and the rebranding of the company and its viewers, which have gone from being Oculus Quest to Meta Quest, Meta has just celebrated its second show dedicated solely and exclusively to the games that we will see during the next 12 months.

A battery of games and additional content that, in some cases, will be available from today, breathing some energy into a viewer that, although it continues to receive news, had lost some steam in recent months. But with today’s announcements, it seems like that’s a thing of the past…

In this Meta Gaming Showcase 2022 Recap We are going to break down everything that has been presented, from new titles such as chapter 2 of The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners, Red Matter 2 or Espire 2, to others that have confirmed their release date for this year, such as Among Us VR.

A good battery of games that does not forget the sacred cows, such as Resident Evil 4 or Beat Saber, which will also receive additional content.

And all accompanied by new sales in the Meta Quest store, where it is possible to find some system gems at lower prices, such as Moss or The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, so you can prepare for the release of the sequels.

And, in addition, adding new functionality, a new background that we can choose as the setting for our virtual house. That said, let’s get to the really important thing, all the new Meta Quest 2 games in 2022…

All Meta Game Show 2022 Announcements

Among Us VR

After its announcement at The Game Awards, Among Us VR confirms its arrival at Meta Quest before the end of 2022, thanks to the joint work of InnerSloth, Robot Teddy and Schell Games.

It will be the same experience we know from other versions, in which a group of up to 10 players will cooperate online to repair a ship, while a hidden traitor among them will try to take down the crew silently.

Among Us VR ( 4 images)

An approach that can be enjoyed in the first person and interacting with the ship’s machinery directly, thanks to the controls and immersion offered by the Quest and Rift viewers.

And there is more! Schell Games, responsible for some great virtual reality experiences (such as Expect You To Die 2), have confirmed that they are working on three new projects, although they have not advanced any details.

Moss: Book 2

It was an open secret and it was only a matter of time to find out “when” it would arrive in Meta Quest 2. And today, at Meta’s second gaming showcase, it was revealed. Moss: Book II Coming to Meta Quest 2 This Summer.

In our analysis of Moss II for PS VR we break down all its novelties and why it is an adventure to be taken into account by the owners of a virtual reality headset.

An adventure in which we will again control Quill the mouse, who will face a new adventure in the castle of the first game, learning new skills, getting new equipment and getting help from the player to modify the environment and advance.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Two years after the original debut of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Skydance Interactive, the publisher currently working with Ammy Hennig on a new Star Wars game, is already working on a sequel.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution will be a new expansion that will continue our adventure in New Orleans, where our decisions can save the city or end up condemning it.

Chapter 2 will take into account all the decisions we made in the first chapter, and will feature a new story full of new choices that will have even more weight in the future of the plot.

And a more dangerous version of this city awaits us, if possible. More walkers, a new and thirsty threat that will try to hunt us down and a greater scarcity of resources will be some of the constants of this chapter 2.

Red Matter 2

A direct sequel to the adventure set on a space station in an alternate reality, Red Matter 2 will pick up where the first game left off.

That is, fleeing from the strange red matter that gives the game its name… although you have not been able to stop it. And to do so, you’ll have to travel the solar system, from our base on the Moon to a station orbiting the rings of Saturn and beyond…

Red Matter 2 ( 5 images)

All in a desperate attempt to uncover more dark secrets and find what it takes to end the expansion of the red matter and save humanity.

A sequel for which Vertical Robot has taken note of the players’ feedback, and which promises to become a longer and more ambitious adventure, although without losing its hallmarks, with the important role of puzzles.

In this sense, Red Matter 2 will add new tools, a jetpack or propellant backpack with more mobility options and more surprises and news that the studio still does not want to reveal. And all wrapped up in one of the most ambitious technical and visual sections ever seen in Meta Quest 2.

exhale 2

Tripwire Interactive, the remembered publisher of Maneater, launched Espire 1: VR Operative in 2019, an espionage and stealth game that took us on an international espionage adventure that fits well into the 007 universe devised by Ian Flemming.

And like any good sequel worth its salt, Espire 2 will be bigger and better. This time our mission will be very clear: find and prevent the launch of a supersonic missile unable to track, which will put the world in check.

Luckily we will have a lot of high-tech gadgets to stay alive behind enemy lines, and thus be able to save the world a second time.

One of the great novelties that Espire 2 will feature is a stand-alone cooperative campaign, with some missions set in the locations of Espire 1.

His story will also serve as a link between the first game and the sequel, a good excuse to put on the helmet and join another trusted agent…

Ruins Magus

Fans of Harry Potter and magic in general have a date with their favorite virtual reality headset, even if it has nothing to do with JK Rowling’s universe. And it is that in this adventure, magic is the epicenter of everything.

Beneath the city of Grand Amnis lies a gigantic labyrinth, long forgotten by those above. But in the skin of a young magician apprentice, he will have to enter this convoluted place in search of precious and powerful artifacts.

A trip that will not be without adventures (there will be a total of 26 missions or quests with dialogues and voicesfor now, confirmed in Japanese), thanks to which we can discover the secrets of a lost and forgotten era.

A narrative adventure in which we will grow as a magician and that will allow us to perform various types of spells, which will be available in Meta Quest viewers throughout this year. Does its graphic style remind you of something?

Resident Evil 4 – The Mercenaries

Following the release of Resident Evil 4 in Meta Quest last year, I was still missing one piece: Mercenaries mode. As well, from today it is available as a free update For those who already have the game.

The Mercenaries mode has been completely remade for virtual reality by Armature Studio (those responsible for the virtual version of the game together with Oculus Studios and Capcom), although the goal is the same: kill as many Ganados as possible before they run out of time

The VR version of The Mercenaries has an online ranking of the best players and 20 new challenges that will test your skills in all kinds of situations (with a specific arsenal, etc.).

In addition, completing the challenges will unlock extras such as a “bighead” mode, black and white images or golden skins for weapons, which can be used in the solo adventure.

Beat Saber – Electronic Mixtape

What else can be said about one of the most successful Meta Quest games? Well, after receiving a new expansion with new songs and a Fall Out Boy music pack, Beat Saber will continue to grow in 2022.

Beat Games has today announced its next release, Electronic Mixtape, which advances its own name will feature tracks from renowned electronic music artists such as Deadmau5, Marshmello and Pendulumamong others.

bonelab

Stress Level Zero’s hit BONEWORKS achieved a level of interactivity in VR rarely seen, with almost limitless freedom and is considered one of the most realistic and immersive games in virtual reality.

Well, today they have announced their new project, BONELAB, which is coming to Quest 2 and PC viewers. BONELAB builds on its predecessor and treats it to a new story and two years of advancements and improvements to its interaction engine.

VIDEO bonelabs – VR gameplay

After escaping certain death, you will wake up in a mysterious underground laboratory, and you will have to fight to discover the truth, while fighting for your life and exploring a combat simulation circuit, in which all objects and weapons respond as expected.

A selection of items that will allow you to be very creative when it comes to attacking, and that will also require a certain level of mastery.

In addition, Bonelab will have mod support, so it will be possible to customize the experience with new maps, weapons, and avatars. If nothing goes wrong, it will arrive this year.

Ghostbusters VR

The event has ended with a new ghostbusters game, this time in virtual reality that will come to Meta Quest with an adventure (with multiplayer for four) that has nothing to do with the asymmetric game that we told you about a few weeks ago.

This is a new adventure from Ndreams licensed by Sony Pictures, in which we can play alone or with up to three other players, and which will take us to San Francisco, where we’ll manage our ghost-hunting business while we solve a new mystery in the universe Of the movies.

VIDEO Ghostbusters VR – Meta Quest announcement trailer

As in them, we will have at our disposal the iconic equipment, such as the proton cannon, with which we can track and capture all kinds of ghosts, while enjoying the humor and scares that have marked the style of the film saga.

At the moment there is no date, but everything that has been shown at the event is scheduled to come out in the next 12 months, so who knows… we will see the same sooner than we imagine.

These have been all new games and DLC announced for Meta Quest viewers at the 2022 Gaming Showcase. Have you seen something that has particularly caught your attention and that you will play safe in your viewers?