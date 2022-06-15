Amor Valiente fails to captivate the audience and Telemundo loses the battle for rating

It is not news that Telemundo Y Univision are confronted daily by the rating. The television signals seek to have the highest numbers and be the favorites of the audience. A few days ago, the battle for viewers changed and those who compete for attention are: on the one hand, brave love; for the other, my fortune is to love you Y The last king, the son of the people.

The American TV network owned by Comcast through the NBCUniversal leaves everything in the hands of the Turkish production starring Kivanç Tatlitug Y Tuba Büyüküstün. brave love tells the story of a man who returns to a small town in Istanbul to take revenge on another for a family feud. To achieve his goal, he looks for the weaker side of his enemy and meets his daughter; however, they unexpectedly end up falling in love.

the channel of Televisa Group bet first on my fortune is to love youthe Mexican strip produced by Nicandro Díaz González and starring susana gonzalez Y David Zepeda. In the antagonistic roles are Chantal Andere, Sergio Sendel, Lisset, Michelle González and Omar Fierro. The story revolves around Natalia and Vicente. On the one hand, she loses everything when her husband leaves her for her best friend, and on the other hand, he is the victim of a fraud and is also left with nothing. Both must live under the same roof and go through various situations in their lives.

and second to The last king, the son of the peoplethe series based on the work of the journalist Olga Wornat in which various passages of the life of Don Vicente Fernandez. It talks about his difficult childhood, the beginning of his career, his great successes and some critical events that affected both him and his family.

According to data obtained from Final Nielsen Overnight Ratings based on an audience of people between 18 and 49 years old, last Friday, June 10, Univision led the rating. the channel of Televisa Group reached 507 thousand viewers with my fortune is to love you already 406 thousand with The last king; while Telemundo reached 274 thousand viewers with brave love.