Amor Valiente fails to captivate the audience and Telemundo loses the battle for rating

It is not news that Telemundo Y Univision are confronted daily by the rating. The television signals seek to have the highest numbers and be the favorites of the audience. A few days ago, the battle for viewers changed and those who compete for attention are: on the one hand, brave love; for the other, my fortune is to love you Y The last king, the son of the people.

The American TV network owned by Comcast through the NBCUniversal leaves everything in the hands of the Turkish production starring Kivanç Tatlitug Y Tuba Büyüküstün. brave love tells the story of a man who returns to a small town in Istanbul to take revenge on another for a family feud. To achieve his goal, he looks for the weaker side of his enemy and meets his daughter; however, they unexpectedly end up falling in love.

