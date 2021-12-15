Amos cars Lancia Delta Safarista

Everyone remembers the Lancia Delta Integrale engaged in rallies on asphalt and on gravel, but the variant built for the Rally Safari which was part of the races valid for the world championship is equally known and curious. The Amos cars for his second creature in the world restomod: after the Delta Futurist thus the Delta Safarista.

A restomod for off-road fun. Without going to the extremes of the racing version of the time, with the gigantic tubular front reinforcements to protect the car from possible collisions with animals, the Safarista is a modified variant of the Futurista. It stands out in fact for the raised structure, for the knobby tires with front carbon wheel covers, for the plastic mud flaps and for a different cut of the bumpers. The lower body is also finished in a dark tint, extending to the bumpers themselves. What’s more: the integral roll cage and the bare interior are proof that the Safarista is designed for extreme use in competitions. The dashboard is replaced by a modern display (in the images you can see the word “Levati” already used on the Futurista to activate the high beams), while the seats, belts and gear lever are specific, as is the vertical control of the hydraulic handbrake .

Powertrain and trim are specific. The rear-view mirrors are different from the Futurist and are inspired by the Lancias of the past, but in reality many components have been modified to offer the maximum in terms of resistance in the most extreme conditions. The mechanics have in fact been updated with differentials and sequential gearbox derived from motorsport, fully adjustable suspension, underbody protections, and modified cooling system, while no data is provided on the power of the 2.0 turbobenzina engine.

570,000 euros. Automobili Amos has confirmed that a maximum of ten units will also be built for the Safarista, each of which will be customized according to customer requests. The donor car is still the Lancia Delta Integrale 16V and the announced price is 570,000 euros, excluding taxes, against 350,000 for the Futurista. What’s more: these customers will be offered events in which to safely take the Safarista to the limit, creating a community of enthusiasts who will visit some of the driving’s cult places. It will not be about competitions, but about moments dedicated to pure driving pleasure.