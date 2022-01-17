Amouranth defines as cowards not to reveal the reasons for the ban to streamers – Nerd4.life

Top streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth‘Siragusa accused Twitch of cowardice, because it does not reveal to streamers i reasons for their ban. For the girl, it is just a way to avoid controversy and accusations.

Recently, Twitch has started sending to banned the name of the stream that caused the measure and the date of the violation, but still decided to keep the reasons hidden, causing many discontent among those who would like to understand why they were kicked off the platform, either temporarily or permanently.

Amouranth would like the situation to change as soon as possible and for Twitch to become clearer as a platform, explaining the bans in more detail and thus agreeing to be responsible by its own rules.

Amouranth: “They do this because they don’t want to take responsibility for telling you what you did wrong. They don’t want to have the burden of supporting their policies.“

In the past, Amouranth had confessed that she spent whole days trying to figure out what led to her last ban, which took place last year, without anyone ever telling her what to avoid doing so that it doesn’t happen again.

It must be said that someone like her often produces content to the limit, so it may happen that some more rigorous interpretation of the regulation leads to a ban. The fact remains that it would be right to make the banned understand the real reasons for the bans, without forcing them to make assumptions, perhaps completely wrong.