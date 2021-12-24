Amouranth first among women, but the most followed streamers are all men – Nerd4.life

The streamer more followed up Twitch they are almost all men. Amouranth it is the most followed among women, with 45 million hours of viewing, but in the top 100 it appears only as 33rd. Moreover, with her there is only one other streamer: saddummy, who however did not exceed the eighty-fifth position.

The remaining ninety-eight positions are all occupied by male streamers. In the first position we find xQcOW , which alone has amassed 261 million viewing hours. xQcOW was also the top streamer of 2020. Loud_coringa, Gaules, MontanaBlack88, auronplay, HasanAbi, shroud, NICKMERCS, summit1g and loltyler1 follow.

The top streamers of 2021 on Twitch

GTA 5 is also this year first in the ranking of the most followed games, a sign of a certain habit of the audience of the platform. For the rest it should be noted that Twitch has grown by 45% compared to last year, with 24 billion hours of viewing, a really important growth in terms of the volume of hours of livestream watched. In general, other streaming platforms, such as Facebook and YouTube, have also seen substantial growth over the past year, although none have made numbers comparable to Twitch’s.