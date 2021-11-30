Amouranth has so many viewers that it deserves a Twitch category of its own

Recent Twitch audience data provided by Rainmaker.gg and analyzed by StreamElements captures the incredible success Kaitlyn is experiencing. “Amouranth“Siragusa, controversial streamer who managed to overshadow all her colleagues on the platform.

The 27-year-old American’s channel is watched every month for 3.1 million hours, a figure much higher than those recorded by Pokimane (1.7 million hours) and SadDummy (1.5 million hours). Siragusa has proven to be incredibly versatile: dominates and leads to success any category in which it decides to broadcast, from Just Chatting to ASMR, passing through Hot Tubs, Beaches and even the recent Animals, Aquariums and Zoos, in which he shows himself in the company of his beloved horses. It is so popular and its numbers so high, that according to Dexerto.com it deserves a category of its own.

Amouranth knows exactly what his audience likes, and as long as he stays on top of the wave will continue to offer the same contents: “Basically, I will continue to do it as long and as hard as possible, as long as my active income is greater than my passive one. I have the impression that my popularity is momentary, so I intend to do my best while it lasts.”

Amouranth never shared from his earnings, but leaked documents due to the recent Twitch leak indicate earnings of $ 1.3 million from 2019 to this part, part of which invested in mini-markets and petrol stations.