Amouranth has unveiled his plan to withdraw from social networks – Nerd4.life

The super star of social media, especially Twitch, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth‘Siragusa explained which ones are hers plans for the future and the terms that will push it to withdraw from content creation. For those unfamiliar with her, we are talking about the most followed streamer on Twitch, known in particular for her soft erotic content.

The truth is that Amouranth is a down-to-earth and very intelligent person and he knows very well that his popularity it won’t last forever: “I have a feeling my popularity online is fleeting, so it would be foolish to start and run a company by spending money just to keep the spotlight on, expecting to earn the same amounts every year.“Amouranth knows it’s irresponsible to expect him to have the same support from people in a few years, just because he has it now.

Given the premises, his plans for the future are very simple: get as much as possible by working as much as he can until it no longer makes sense, that is, when expenses exceed revenues. After all, ours has admitted that it already has earned enough not to have to work anymore, in case he wanted to.

Basically Amouranth is telling us that she will continue to be in the social world as long as the public continues to follow her and pay her for her content, despite the fact that she is already very rich.