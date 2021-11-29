Amouranth is so popular that it can be a category of its own – Nerd4.life

Tech

Amouranth is so popular that it can be a category of its own

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth‘Siragusa is the most streamer popular on Twitch. In fact, it is so popular that it could be a category of its own, at least according to the latest data on the hours of broadcasts watched by users. Not even stars like Pokimane and SadDummy can stand up to it.

According to the latest data processed by StreamElements, Amouranth has an average of three million hours of views per month, much more than Pokimane, which stops at 1.7 million, and SadDummy, which does not go beyond 1.5 million.

All the categories he touches reach new ones record, from that hot tub to that of board games, passing through the infamous live ASMR. Siragusa, on her own, loves to wander, as it is active in many different categories. Obviously Twitch patrons, for the most part gamers, find it interesting, despite some moralistic tirade.

Amouranth of his own is clear that this success will not last forever and has already prepared a retirement plan. Of course, if the numbers remain these it is clear that he will retire in several years.

It must be said that, despite being undoubtedly the number one streamer for hours of viewing, it still lags behind streamers. To get to the top 10, it needs about 2 million hours of viewing. Not a few.

