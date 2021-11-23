Amouranth launches a new fashion on Twitch, and it’s ‘genius’ according to some

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth‘Siragusa continues to be one of the most followed celebrities on the web, ed a new fashion launched by the controversial streamer is helping, in recent days, to further renew its popularity on Twitch.

After taking part in the Hot Tubs meta, Amouranth has found a curious new method to entertain for hours the thousands of followers who follow his lives daily. The idea, very simple at the base, is that of play Twister (usually a parlor game) in yoga pants. Twister became especially popular in the 1990s, and requires participants to place their body parts on certain circular boxes drawn on a mat.

It seems that the idea immediately turned out to be a winner on Twitch, with excellent feedback from followers. There are also comments from other content creators, active on Twitch and YouTube, who have recognized the birth of a new goal, and they did not hesitate to define it “ingenious“.

Amouranth therefore continues to be one of the top streamers on Twitch, and has even established itself as the most followed in the category of Animals, Aquariums and Zoological Parks, recently opened on the famous platform. In short, it seems that the ban received a few weeks ago has in no way affected its ever-growing popularity on the web.