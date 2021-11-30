Tech

‘Amouranth on Twitch so popular it could be a streaming category of its own’ • Eurogamer.net

Amouranth appears to be unrivaled on Twitch.

Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa has become so popular on Twitch which could be a streaming category of its own, with new stats revealing that the star is overshadowing others like Pokimane and SadDummy.

The ways Amouranth draws its viewers may not always win everyone over, but the popular Twitch star has truly found a winning formula.

According to the latest data extracted from Twitch analysis, provided to Dexerto by StreamElements via Rainmaker.gg, the streamer now counts more than three million hours watched each month. The hours dwarf its rivals Pokimane (1.7m) and SadDummy (1.5m).

Amouranth is so popular that it could almost be its own category of streaming on the platform. Every new category he touches reaches record highs, from Hots Tubs & Pools, to ASMR and more.

Has explained: “basically I’m going to work as long and as hard as possible until my passive income starts to outstrip my active income. I have a feeling my popularity is fleeting … so I want to do as much as I can while still actively earning“.

amouranth_181248.1200x675

Amouranth was the true queen of Twitch for most of the calendar year. In September, it tripled the number of views of the closest star, averaging over 12,000 viewers per stream.

Siragusa may have clocked 3.1 million hours watched last month, but that still leaves her out of the top 10 streamers, which is made up of all male streamers.

Source: Dexerto.

Source link

