Amouranth reveals the actress she would want to be played by in Hollywood

Kaitlyn «Amouranth» Siragusa is possibly the best-known content creator around Twitter. A content that on many occasions has touched or exceeded the limits of what many consider correct on the platform, has ended in one way or another positively for it, knowing how to stand out and change the rules of the game in Twitter like few streamers.

a tweet released by Dexerto was answered by Amouranth herself to the surprise of the media and all users. In this message the medium asked for ideas of casting in case a film was made about the history of Twitter. The example they gave was Timothee Chalamet What felix «xQc» Lengyel, and Amouranth herself was the one who gave hers.

Can I get scarlet Johansson or Alexandra dadDario? — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) February 24, 2022

The American is clear about it, there would only be two options in her head to interpret her in the film: Scarlet Johansson and Alexandra Daddario. Two popular actresses who, according to her, would fit perfectly with her role, but it would be necessary to see if they would be willing to interpret a role as complicated and controversial as that of Amouranth.

Amouranth always makes people talk

Controversial, controversial, but at the same time charismatic like few other content creators. Amouranth has created a school on the internet, causing Twitter access the type of content that it generated, and on which others streamers they ended up basing theirs. Doing this is not within everyone’s reach, much less when you do it more or less regularly.

Amouranth it’s not just one streamer controversial, she is also a businesswoman and has been investing part of her capital for a long time in business ventures that end up giving her what was expected. No one knows if one day we will have a movie about the phenomenon Twitter and its main protagonists, but if this happens, surely the figure of Amouranth will have a reserved role in the film.