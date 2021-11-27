Amouranth unveils plans for the future, including leaving social media

The now popular streamer Amouranth, whose formats on Twitch continue to be copied around the world, has let his followers know what his plans for the future are, including some information on when he plans to permanently leave the social networks on which he is active.

Through a very long series of tweets posted on his ‘personal’ Twitter profile, Amouranth stated that his online popularity is destined to end and that, as a result, he has already planned his next moves. The intentions of Kaitlyn Siragusa, real name of the influencer and streamer, are those to exploit success as long as possible and not to make large investments for the future, which will have to be made at a later time to increase earnings over time. Apparently the girl wants create a very large organization, so as to generate money over time without particular effort.

Still on the subject of income, Amouranth has confirmed that he has earned so much in recent times that he can live off an income for the rest of his life. Despite everything, however, the streamer wants to continue to ride success until it is possible and, when it will no longer be followed as today, she will limit herself to abandoning all social networks. In short, it seems that the girl has very clear ideas and knows how to manage the large sums of money set aside thanks to Twitch, sponsorships and OnlyFans.

