AMP Crypto is in bull run

$ AMP It is one of old pellets from Cryptocurrency.it and certainly one of the strongest protocols in the world of decentralized finance, especially when it comes to payment protocols.

The boom of the last few hours has brought back in auge this protocol, which grows in double digits in one day thin with consolations for the crypto world, with Bitcoin still in enormous difficulty and the rest of the sector that is not doing better.

AMP runs on a flat day for the sector

AMP listed on Binance – and the buying rush begins

The news of the moment is definitely the listing from $ AMP on Binance, the most important cryptocurrency exchange with regards to i trading volumes. The listing was announced in the middle of the night, and will roll out tomorrow at 07:00 Italian time, together with $ PLA.

THE listing of this type always tend to increase the value of cryptocurrencies who are the object of it. And therefore we are faced with a more than natural movement, with the amount of value that is accumulated during the listing which, basically, is maintained by the cryptocurrencies that come listed.

The arrival on Voyager also pushes upwards

In addition to the quotation arrived on Binance but there is more. Over the past week in fact $ AMP has been added as a collateral that can be used inside Voyager.

Also this protocol in very strong rise and which has recorded important returns for those who had moved in advance on its reference cryptocurrency. However, a sign that $ AMP is no longer material only for speculators, but cryptocurrency that aims to reclaim a place in the sun also in terms of market capitalization.

The arrival on Voyager had already contributed to the increase in interest and purchases, which was then greatly increased by the announcement of Binance.

Flexa key of crypto payments?

For our readers who want to know more about how $ AMP, we can only address the issue Flexa, which is actually the engine that moves the price of AMP on markets.

It is a complex crypto payment management system, with maximum security and which it uses precisely $ AMP as a main collateral. A system we will hear about more and more often as decentralized, at least compared to solutions like BitPay that we should know very well by now.

A sistem permissionless to manage their payments in crypto, reducing commissions and remaining in the field of as much security as there is for the merchant and for the customer? We are sure that we will continue to hear about it – and that it will be able to conquer other market shares and therefore also increase the value of its own. cryptocurrency of reference.

A project to follow – not only on the occasion of these interesting ones bull run, which are good for the wallet but also and above all for sentiment.