Amputates the wrong leg and realizes it two days later, the doctor gets away with a fine

It happened to a doctor from 43 years old to confuse the documents of the patient undergoing surgery amputation of a limb, specifically the left leg. Nobody noticed the mistake, the result was theamputation of the wrong leg, the right one, healthy.

The news comes fromAustria.

What happened in the Austrian clinic and who was the patient who was the victim of the error

The episode took place in the medical clinic of Freistadt, in the’Upper Austria. The health care institution admitted what happened to the patient’s 82 years old, Tuesday. For that day (November 30, 2021) a delicate operation had in fact been scheduled, which then took place.

The old man had been told that the leg, the left one, was now in such a condition that it could only be amputated. What happened in the operating room, however, is unbelievable.

It has only been noticed two days later of the error, but at that point it was impossible not to proceed with the intervention fixed at a first instance: as a result, the 82-year-old man lost both legs, even the healthy one, therefore.

How much is the fine for the doctor who amputated the wrong leg and what happened next

The episode was submitted to the judgment of a court, that has condemned man to pay a fine equal to 7,200 euros.

Money from which, however, the patient has not been able to benefit, as in the meantime deceased due to the serious health problems he was suffering from. At this point to be compensated, with a figure equal to 5000 euros, it could have been there wife of the elderly victim of the error, who died shortly after her husband.

The doctor has left the clinic voluntarily denying, at the same time, the allegations of negligence.



Virgil News | 03-12-2021 13:08