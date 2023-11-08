Amputation leads man to lose 285 pounds with diet

By Stephanie Thurrott , Today

In November 2021, robert jones From Oakland, Calif., went to the emergency room. He thought his right toe was infected and he had a fever. He didn’t think much of it, he thought they would give him some pills and send him home. But this did not happen.

He was diagnosed with diabetes and had to have his toe amputated due to complications of the disease.

“I’ll never forget that feeling when the doctor looked at me and said, ‘Well, Mr. Jones, I don’t know if we can save my toe.’ I was stunned. I didn’t react. (The news) didn’t hit me all day,” he says. “About 10 years ago I was prediabetic, but I didn’t take it seriously. I was young, so I thought I had time. But because of diabetes, I couldn’t feel my legs.”

“I don’t want to get sick again.” robert jones

The next day his toe was removed and he was hospitalized for two weeks. After that, he spent four weeks recovering in a nursing facility. Later, a part of the toe of his left foot also had to be amputated.

“When I got home, I said to myself, ‘I’ll never lose another body part,'” she says. “It changed my way of thinking. I don’t want to get sick again.”

His health problems increased with time

Jones was so thin as a child that he was nicknamed bones I ate too much; He remembers that when he was 8 or 9 years old, he bought cookies and cakes and hid them under his bed so that his mother could not see them. But he was an active child and remained slim.

This changed at the age of 18 when he started working, first in a restaurant. Jack in the Box And then into a library. “I started gaining weight. When I was 30, I got fired from the library because I kept falling asleep at work. I didn’t know it at the time, but I had sleep apnea.”

Over time his weight increased and by 2010 he weighed 500 pounds. “I knew it was up, but I didn’t know it was this high,” he says. “I had a lot of depression and self-doubt. I didn’t even want to leave the house when the kids were going to school. I never traveled by bus when I was there or coming from school because I knew they would look at me and laugh.”

At his heaviest, Robert Jones weighed 500 pounds. Courtesy Robert Jones

When his weight reached this limit, his mother had to leave her job to take care of him. He says, “I couldn’t do anything. I had to wash my clothes and feed myself. She has been my number one support.”

When Jones turned 40, he began exercising and lost some weight. But still he ate a lot. Gradually his weight dropped to 360 pounds, but this still caused him many health problems.

Along with sleep apnea, he eventually developed liver cirrhosis, high blood pressure, lymphedema, digestive problems, kidney problems, and neuropathy. After the amputation, his main health problem was diabetes.

That’s when he made some important changes in his diet and lifestyle and lost a total of 285 pounds.

Due to his heavy weight, Jones could not tie his shoes, climb stairs, or ride roller coasters. Courtesy Robert Jones

Nursing care taught him to change his diet

Jones was eating pizza, Chinese food, burritos and hamburgers. He could order two extra large pizzas, chicken wings, cinnamon sticks and a two-liter bottle of soda and eat it all over the course of two days. “I didn’t even eat vegetables. I just ate and ate and ate,” he says.

When he was in a nursing facility after his amputation, he had to follow a restrictive diet to help control his diabetes. “I think it saved my life,” he says. “They tested my blood sugar four times a day and I lost 30 pounds.”

When she returned home, she began following a plant-based vegetarian diet. Your goal is to eat three or four servings of vegetables a day. Eat salads, beans, lentils, rice, potatoes, yams, tofu and vegetarian meat. “A lot of restaurants offer vegan food,” he says. “I still like fries and I can eat cinnamon rolls. But in moderation.”

His weight and blood sugar levels continued to drop. His blood sugar level returned to normal after a month and has remained that way since then. You no longer need to take metformin for diabetes.

Include probiotic-rich foods, such as kimchi and sauerkraut, to rebuild your healthy gut bacteria. This is because he needed antibiotics after his toe became infected, and this led to a gastrointestinal infection that could get worse still.

I also practiced intermittent fasting, eating between 2 and 7 pm and fasting for 24 hours one day a week. “A lot of people say don’t do it, but I have to do what’s best for me,” he says. However, lately, I have been including snacks because he feels like he needs to eat a little more.

Now, Jones loves being in the gym. He does strength training five days a week and walks with his mother. Courtesy Robert Jones

he embraces physical activity

“Earlier, I used to get tired just walking on the road. When I went to shops, I had to take a car or use a scooter to get around. Now I meet my mother two or three times a week and we take walks. “Sometimes I move faster than other people,” he says.

He also works out regularly in the gym. He says, “I love working out now. I’m addicted to exercise. Walking feels very natural.” “I vary strength training based on body part. Monday might be back and biceps; Tuesday chest and triceps; Wednesday might be legs; Thursday shoulders and Friday full body. I do it around I do it for an hour and do cardio for about an hour.

Share some extraordinary wins

Along with her weight loss, Jones has noticed these improvements in her health and life:

His liver cirrhosis, which was between stages three and four out of five, is now at stage one. Now he does not have fatty liver disease.

He no longer has sleep apnea. “That was the best day, when they told me I wouldn’t have to use my CPAP machine,” he says.

His neuropathy is improving and he no longer has the toe infections that scare him so much.

You no longer have high blood pressure.

He still has some swelling (lymphedema) in his legs, so he wears compression stockings every day. “It’s been improving since I lost weight. It’s more controlled now,” he says.

Now you won’t have to avoid stairs. “When I take public transportation, if the train is on the upper level, I go up the stairs. I don’t even think about it,” he says.

You can sit down and tie your shoes: “Before, I had to get up and try to bend over, put my foot on a chair, or wear slip-on shoes to get them on.”

You can sit in an airplane seat without using a belt extender. “I used to buy another seat next to mine,” he says.

You don’t have to lift the steering wheel to get into your car.

He went to a clothing store to buy a sports jacket for big and tall people and the salesman told him they no longer found his size there. Earlier he used to wear 66 size pants and now he wears 36 size pants.

Next summer he wants to ride roller coasters and zip lines. “Now that I’m much younger, I know I can do it,” he says.

Jones nearly halved her waist measurement, going from size 66 pants to a size 36. Courtesy Robert Jones

What’s next in your journey?

Jones would like to lose another 20 pounds. Her weight loss has left her with excess skin, so she is expected to undergo skin removal surgery. “My body has gone through a lot of changes. It’s been a lot,” she says.

Jones still feels great. Sometimes you throw out your old clothes without realizing that you need to wear a smaller size. “It is not easy to change mindsets,” he says.

She completed college while living in a nursing facility and graduated from California State University, East Bay in May 2022. She is now taking writing and psychology classes. She is focusing on her health and is working on a book about her weight loss journey.

A few months ago he joined the Start Today Facebook group. “I started posting and people were very receptive. I didn’t realize the effect it was having on people. And other people’s stories inspire me,” he said.

Her main advice is to start with small goals, like what you want to eat or how many times you want to exercise a week: “Trying to lose 100 pounds is too much. Start small, then build up each month. Or increase after that and eventually you will reach your long-term goals.

