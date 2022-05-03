AMQE, tribute, Manuel Soria, general medical director Asisa

Luis Ortiz, president of the AMQE and director of Lavinia-ASISA, presided over the act of homage to Dr. Manuel Soria, who recently passed away

The Spanish Medical-Surgical Academy (AMQE) has held an academic session ‘in memoriam’ of what was, until a few months ago, Asisa’s general medical director, Manuel Soria Fernández de Córdoba, who recently passed away. The act was chaired by Luis Ortiz Quintana, president of the Academy and director of Lavinia-Asisa, and was attended by the president of Asisa, Francisco Ivorra, as well as the attendance of delegates and directors of the Asisa Groupalong with academics and other personalities from the health world.

Luis Ortiz opened the session by dedicating a few words of appreciation and affection to “his friend and colleague Manuel Soria”, highlighting not only his professionalism, but also his human quality and sense of humour. The president of the AMQE and director of Lavinia-Asisa focused on the professional biography of the honoree “whose long career of service to health institutions was only stopped at the end of 2020, due to his illness”.

National Medical Director since 2010

Manuel Soria was a specialist in Rehabilitation. From his role as Head of Service at the National Hospital for Paraplegics in Toledo, he joined Asisa in 1980 as provincial delegate in Toledo, becoming head of the Medical Department in 1987. In 1992 his position was consolidated as national medical director. In 2003 he was appointed member of the Asisa Board of Directors. In 2010, during his tenure, the Medical Directorate acquired the rank of General Directorate of the entity, in the first place, and after National General Medical Directorate. Manuel Soria also held various positions of trust in different companies of the Group.

For his part, the president of Asisa, Francisco Ivorra, focused his speech on the most personal facet of Manuel Soria because, as the doctor explained, “above all, he was his friend.” The president of Asisa described to Manuel Soria as a “cheerful, optimistic person with that ability to make everything seem much easier”. “He had endless patience and a great sense of humor,” she added. Along with the personal qualities of the honoree, Ivorra also highlighted his vocation and his passion for medicine. “Manolo’s ability to work and his intelligence were decisive for Asisa. Without his work, the Asisa Group would not be what it is today”. He ended his intervention by assuring that “they will not forget him”.

family tribute

The most endearing moment came from the honoree’s daughter, Paula Soria Roa, who showed the most familiar side of the doctor. Paula Soria commented that “the doctor Manolo and the friend Manolo was not very different from the father Manolo”. “He was a great father, he taught us with patience, humor and generosity. He never lacked optimism and common sense.” The doctor’s daughter thanked the Academy and Asisa for organizing the act in memory of her father since “for him, after 40 years at the service of the houseAsisa was his second home”.

To close the session, Jesús Maizaira Álvarez, former medical director and former head of the Internal Medicine service of the National Paraplegic Hospital of Toledodelivered the keynote address “Past, present and future of spinal cord injuries”.