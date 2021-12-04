Amra Dzeko: “Edin at Inter is happy and motivated, he made the right choice. This evening…”

It will be a special evening for Edin Dzeko, who will return to Rome for the first time as an opponent of the Giallorossi

It will be a special evening for Edin Dzeko, who will return to Rome for the first time as an opponent of the Giallorossi. He will do so with the Inter shirt, a team in which he immediately integrated himself well. Obviously, to support him from home there will also be his wife, Amra, who, interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport, said:

“Tonight I will not be at the stadium because we are in full move that we have taken our permanent home in Milan. But, in any case, I would not have gone anyway. Too much emotion”.

What welcome do you expect from the Olimpico?

“I don’t know, maybe some fans will whistle it, even if I hope not, but I know that in case it will be whistles to the opponent, not to Edin as a person or to what he did for Roma. The fans, those who have always supported him, even on social media or by coming to talk to us in person, know that it could not be done otherwise. But they also know all that Edin has given for Roma in six years. How can you forget it? “.

At Inter, her husband seems to have been reborn.

“He’s fine, he’s happy, he’s motivated. On the pitch you can see, then the rest are his things. But I think he made the right choice ”.

