Amsterdam, a film about a crime committed by three friends

amsterdam tells the epic story of a crime on three close friends who find themselves caught up in the middle of one of the most shocking secret plots in history. american historya. A fascinating and intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical facts with fiction for a timely cinematic experience that will premiere on October 6, 2022 in movie theaters.

Thus, in a preview that allows us to understand more thoroughly the argument of this story, we can see that it takes place in the decade of the thirties in USA and that its protagonists are a nurse, a doctor and a lawyer who are involved in a crime, where the suspense and the humor They are part of the plot.

The film stars the award winner Oscar Christian Balethe two-time Oscar nominee, margot robbiebeside John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, and Zoe Saldaña. Oscar winner, rami maleck and two-time Academy Award winner, Robert DeNiro also participate in the production.

Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee, David O Russell, amsterdam It was produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell, and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.

Here is the preview of the movie: