Amsterdam: An unclear objective that is supported by performances

(By Agustin Argento). Seeing the cast it has and the director behind the camera, the premises with which “Amsterdam” is presented, to be released in theaters tomorrow, cannot be more than favorable, although everything is shipwrecked on a film without a clear objective that it is only saved by the caliber of its actors.

The director David O. Russell arrives at his ninth film with three Oscar nominations and works that ponder him as one of those directors with his own perspective, in which without moving away from humor, and even from satire, he knew how to build stories about conflicts personalities that unfold in turn in American social conflicts: thus, you can enjoy (and reflect) with “American Scandal” (2013), “The Winner” (2010) or “The Light Side of Life” (2012) .

In addition, his works always had stars, which denotes a great handling of actors: Christian Bale and Melissa Leo won their first statuettes from the Hollywood Academy under his command in “The Winner”, while Jennifer Lawrence took hers for “The Light Side…”, which also had nominations for Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro.

With “Scandal…” they had nominations, although they would be left empty-handed, Cooper, Lawrence, Bale and Amy Adams.

In “Amsterdam”, Russell makes use of several of his old acquaintances: Bale stars in the story alongside Margot Robbie and John David Washington, with the participation of Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy and Rami Malek, another winner of Oscar. But as is often the case in “Las Estrellas” football or basketball games, a good team does not guarantee that the show will be attractive.

Russell had a story and a cast to make the movie of the year, but with his attempt at excessive comedy and getting into the characters, he misses the point of the plot.

With a real event as a starting point, “Amsterdam” tries to be a kind of impromptu spy movie that, sentimentally connected to their past as soldiers of the First World War, must prevent a coup in a United States that could not leave of the crisis of 1930, with an elite that looked at Nazism and fascism as possible economic solutions.

Doctor Burt Berendsen (Bale) is an opiate addict trying to help veterans of the Great War. Once a high-society doctor, turned into a medical lumpen, he has the friendship of lawyer Harold Woodman (Washington), a neat character and a grounding cable for the doctor’s delusions. To be politically correct, both soldiers met on the front lines, when a general discriminated against blacks, and Berendsen became the leader they needed.

The confusing death of who was their mentor on the front and the murder of his daughter right under their noses, puts them on alert about this brotherhood that threatens American democracy. Everything seems to be ready to be a movie, but Russell constantly diverts attention, without focusing on any of the doors that he opens during the film and with excessively stereotyped characters.

It could have been a period movie, a friendship movie, a spy movie, or even a comedy. But it never ends up making a dent in any of the edges it presents. That is why with none of the paths that it outlines they end up convincing.

When it seems to be on track after the murder of the General’s daughter, the script chooses to fall into an eternal “flashback” that could well have been a movie in itself. And when that return to the past, which serves to meet the friendship between Berendsen, Woodman and Valerie Roze (Robbie), enters the climate, it abruptly leaves to return to the present and make one event happen after another until the film says “enough ” and finish.

Beyond the moral impulse to save American democracy and the double danger that the protagonists run (being caught by the Nazis or by the police), their roles are never really at risk. In fact, it seems that Russell does not care about it, but about continuing with a certain whirlwind towards the third act, which, moreover, does not have the dramatic grandiloquence that the story demanded.

Redeemable are the camera settings and a montage that is known to the director of “Joy: The name of success” (2015), supported by wide-angle close-ups to get into the delirium of the story and with a color saturation that collaborates with that decadence of the 30s and the foxtrot dances.

At the gates of the so-called “Oscar season”, during which the films that aspire to be in the Dolby Theater on March 12 begin to be launched by the studios, “Amsterdam” does not have great chances before the appearance of its competitors, especially if you take into account that it cost 80 million dollars, according to US media, and that with much less money others were obtained that have already passed, successfully, through Festivals.

Perhaps the intention of this film is not to travel to the gala in Los Angeles but to simply entertain, although for this it is somewhat halfway by not choosing consciously which of the paths to take. (Telam)