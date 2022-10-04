Amsterdam and The Woman King rewrite history at the IMAX of Knowledge

The film “Amsterdam” is a romantic adventure in the midst of the global catastrophe due to the stock market crisis called the Great Depression, which originated in the United States from the fall of the New York stock market on Tuesday, October 29 of 1929 (known as crack of 29 or Black Tuesday. L

he story is told from the relationship between three friends (Bale, Robbie and Washington), of which two are soldiers and one is a nurse, who are caught in a murder that they witness. Thus, the three will be involved in one of the most secret plots in American history. The shooting was full of anomalies and anecdotes, among many others, one says that the film became chaotic since it had fourteen scripts written by Russell, according to its protagonist Christian Bale.

An all-star cast in “Amsterdam”

In addition to Christian Bale and Margot Robbie, the film features stars such as Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldana, John David Washington, Michael Shannon, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Taylor Swift and a long list of well-known actors and actresses. worldwide.

Rewrite history from women

“La mujer rey” is a film that seduces and makes one think, combining a historical perspective with a current one, to configure other ways of seeing the role of women in society. Based on a historical event that took place in a warrior village in Africa, its director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, narrates other ways of seeing history. In this case, not only the protagonist (Viola Davis) is a woman, but also the writer of the script (Dana Stevens), and the story (Stevens and María Bello).

maybe you are interested in reading National Coastal Music Festival | They confirmed the presence of Pico, Los Hermanos Núñez and Los de Imaguaré

Billboard of the IMAX of Knowledge from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9 (2D +13)

Thursday 6

18.00 The King Woman (2D Subtitled)

21.00 Amsterdam (2D Subtitled)

friday 7

18.00 Amsterdam (2D Subtitled)

21.00 The King Woman (2D Subtitled)

Saturday 8

18.00 The King Woman (2D Subtitled)

21.00 Amsterdam (2D Subtitled)

Sunday 9

17.00 Amsterdam (2D Spanish)

20.00 The King Woman (2D Subtitled)

Rates

General admission $900. Retirees and children under 12 years of age $700. Tickets available on the imaxdeltecnología.com website or on the IMAX App.