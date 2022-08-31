“Amsterdam”: everything we know about the new movie with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie

“Amsterdam” is the new film from 20th Century Studios and New Regency which will be released in the main theaters on October 6.

The film will tell us the epic story of a crime about three close friends who get involved in the middle of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. A fascinating and intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely cinematic experience.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O Russell and starring the Oscar winner Christian bale, the two-time Oscar nominee margot robbie Y John David Washingtonthe new poster of the film was revealed.

Meet the poster released for the movie “Amsterdam”

The film has a complete casting, in addition to those already mentioned, we can also see Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, the oscar winner rami maleck and two-time Academy Award winner Robert DeNiro.

In days gone by the tape had premiered its trailer with 2:38 minutes, watch it below:

Amsterdam | Trailer | Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington