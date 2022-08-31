Entertainment

“Amsterdam”: everything we know about the new movie with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Written in CINEMA / STREAMING the

“Amsterdam” is the new film from 20th Century Studios and New Regency which will be released in the main theaters on October 6.

The film will tell us the epic story of a crime about three close friends who get involved in the middle of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. A fascinating and intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely cinematic experience.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O Russell and starring the Oscar winner Christian bale, the two-time Oscar nominee margot robbie Y John David Washingtonthe new poster of the film was revealed.

Meet the poster released for the movie “Amsterdam”

Courtesy:
20th Century Studios LA

The film has a complete casting, in addition to those already mentioned, we can also see Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, the oscar winner rami maleck and two-time Academy Award winner Robert DeNiro.

In days gone by the tape had premiered its trailer with 2:38 minutes, watch it below:

Amsterdam | Trailer | Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

‘Bardo’, by González Iñárritu, already has a release date

2 mins ago

‘She had one too many’: Kylie Jenner responds that weird behavior in video has fans worried if she’s on drugs

3 mins ago

Selena Gomez appears with a different face | Video

13 mins ago

Florence Pugh’s most daring scene in a period film

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button