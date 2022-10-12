Amsterdam is beautiful nonsense

A nurse keeps the bloody bullets of the soldiers who survive –or not– the harsh battles of the First World War. To reveal the secret of what she does with lead, she asks Christian Bale (Oscar winner for The Great American Swindle) and John David Washington (Tenet), two veterans, to offer her something of value. They teach him to make “meaningless music” by stringing together unrelated phrases at random, and singing the result into a melody.

In large part, Amsterdam feels like an attempt on the part of its director David O. Russel (Oscar nominee for The great American scam) to tell a different story than usual using a similar method, relying on Bale’s great acting skills, supported by Washington, Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and Rami Malek, with a small participation of the singer Taylor Swift.