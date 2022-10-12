Entertainment

Amsterdam is beautiful nonsense

A nurse keeps the bloody bullets of the soldiers who survive –or not– the harsh battles of the First World War. To reveal the secret of what she does with lead, she asks Christian Bale (Oscar winner for The Great American Swindle) and John David Washington (Tenet), two veterans, to offer her something of value. They teach him to make “meaningless music” by stringing together unrelated phrases at random, and singing the result into a melody.

In large part, Amsterdam feels like an attempt on the part of its director David O. Russel (Oscar nominee for The great American scam) to tell a different story than usual using a similar method, relying on Bale’s great acting skills, supported by Washington, Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and Rami Malek, with a small participation of the singer Taylor Swift.

Not many films incorporate so much individual talent and manage to match the whole to its parts. Amsterdam is beautiful nonsense, and although it is entertaining, fun and aesthetically manages to integrate period styles and paintings from the first third of the last century, as a whole it fails to live up to the talent of Christian Bale and the performance he displays in each painting of the narration.

At a time when there is a resurgence of fascist tendencies in various parts of the world and when a full-scale war in Europe threatens to boil over, the film feels like a reminder of the horrors of war, of the distortion of life in some political systems, and how life tries to continue, free, as long as we are willing to fight for it.


