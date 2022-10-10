Amsterdam is beautiful nonsense

Largely, amsterdam feels like an attempt on the part of its director David O. Russel (Oscar-nominated for The great american scam) to tell a different story than usual using a similar method, relying on Bale’s great acting skills, supported by Washington, Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and Rami Malek, with a small participation of the singer Taylor Swift.

Not many films incorporate so much individual talent and make the whole live up to its parts. amsterdam It is a beautiful nonsense, and although it is entertaining, fun and aesthetically manages to integrate styles and period paintings from the first third of the last century, as a whole it does not manage to live up to the talent of Christian Bale and the performance that he displays in each painting of the narration.

At a time when there is a resurgence of fascist tendencies in various parts of the world and a full-scale war in Europe threatens to boil over, the film feels like a reminder of the horrors of war, of the distortion of life in some political systems, and how life tries to continue, free, as long as we are willing to fight for it.

* Collaborator