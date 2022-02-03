Amsterdam, law against real estate speculation: anyone who buys a house worth up to 512 thousand euros will have to live there for 4 years

A plan against the real estate speculation: the municipality of Amsterdam has decided to implement, starting from 1 April, a protection rule on the purchase of existing homes worth up to 512 thousand euros. The law will regulate the purchases of properties, preventing buyers from renting them in the next four years from the date of purchase: whoever buys a property will be forced to live there.

“Houses are made for a living, not for making a profit“, Reads a press release released by the city of Amsterdam. According to the data of the municipality, the rule with a price limit of 512 thousand euros it will protect 60% of owned homes from the risk of ending up in the hands of large investors. The standard is part of a real estate market which, in Amsterdam, records prices for purchases and rents in constant growth, together with a great scarcity of supply. In the last 7 years, the cost of owning a home in the city has more than doubled, reaching an average value of around 600 thousand euros. For rents, however, the average price of a property in Amsterdam is 1,466 euros per month.

The protection of the purchase of real estate is applied with a law that entered into force on January 1, 2022. The City of Amsterdam has declared that it will definitively approve the new plan on February 16. In addition to that of Amsterdam, another 130 Dutch municipalities including Rotterdam And Utrecht plan to apply the law on their municipal territory.